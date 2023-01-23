RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluSEND and RevoluTRANSFER Continued International Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company continues its aggressive international expansion with RevoluSEND now serving 133 Countries and RevoluTRANSFER 103. Both platforms further incorporated 252 additional financial transaction alternatives, notably, in certain countries, the ability to originate or send funds in alternative currencies such as USD, CAD, and GBP, previously restricted to only the EURO. Further enhancements include the deployment of SEPA INSTANT across both platforms.



RevoluTRANSFER International Expansion

On August 22nd, 2022, the Company launched the RevoluTRANSFER revenue vertical permitting instant worldwide transfers to 76 countries of up to 3 million EUR or the foreign currency equivalent. The Company today adds 27 countries to the world's most competitive transactional platform, including Kazakhstan, Argentina, Australia, Chile, Cameroon, Colombia, Cape Verde, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Mali, Mozambique, Martinique, Malaysia, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Peru, Reunion, Senegal, Singapore, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Thailand, and Uruguay.

RevoluSEND International Expansion

Equally, RevoluSEND geographical coverage increases from 120 to 133 countries with the addition of India, Angola, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Japan, Mali, Mozambique, Martinique, New, Caledonia, New Zealand, and Saint Pierre & Miquelon.

SEPA Instant Launched

In September 2020, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary EU financial institution #6900, RevoluPAY EP S.L., was granted the Central Bank PSD2 banking addendum of passporting approval from all EU member countries by the EBA (European Banking Authority). Today the Company expands its Pan-European SEPA ("Single Euro Payments Area") functionality to include SEPA Instant allowing instantaneously received transfers in euros or local currencies that are executed 24/7/365 and reach the recipient within seconds. SEPA currently has 36 member-states: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden. Additionally, the 3 EEA countries of Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland. SEPA also incorporates Switzerland and Monaco.

Current Status of the Equity Investment

The Company continues to work diligently toward an expedient favorable conclusion to the pending potential share equity acquisition by a European Financially Regulated entity allied to a UAE Based Financial Consultancy firm. Management will ensure shareholders remain closely informed of the ongoing progress and developments.

Links Used in this News Release

SEPA Instant - https://www.europeanpaymentscouncil.eu/what-we-do/sepa-instant-credit-transfer

RevoluSEND - https://revolusend.com/

RevoluTRANSFER - https://www.revolutransfer.com/

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Gaming Credits, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed squarely at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector, cross-border forex payments, and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with E.U. 27 Country Passporting and official issuer of Visa® Cards and authorized Visa® Affiliate Member. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 192,356,376 shares issued and outstanding.

