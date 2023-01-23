Safe2core adopts ProStar’s Software to Enhance Operations and Provide Precision to Their Clients

/EIN News/ -- GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce Safe2core Inc has adopted ProStar’s solution, PointMan® to enhance their operations and provide the most accurate and timely deliverables to their clients.



“It is very apparent that locating utilities is moving away from just placing paint marks on the ground and into the digital era where much higher data quality standards, including geospatial precision, will be required,” stated Antonio Guzman, COO Safe2core. “We explored several options, and it became quite clear that PointMan provided exactly what we needed in order to help us transition into the new digital era and to remain an industry leader in providing utility damage prevention services.”

Safe2core Inc specializes in Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)/Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting (Slab Sawing, Wall Sawing, and Core Drilling), Underground Utility Locating, and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. With over 45 years of combined experience, Safe2core has been solving many complex cases for their customers in all types of projects, from small residential renovations to multimillion-dollar projects.

“We are seeing a significant increase in the adoption of PointMan from companies like Safe2core that realize that the utility locating industry is being transformed by modern technology. History shows that whenever an industry experiences a significant transformation, a few will lead the way, others will follow, and some will simply be left behind,” stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “It is great to see companies like Safe2core adopt PointMan and recognize it is transformative.”

About Safe2core

SAFE2CORE personnel have more than 40 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating, and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures, varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. Their Concrete Cutting operators work in tandem with their Concrete Scanning technicians to insure that no damage is caused to any structural reinforcement or any other embedded targets when destructive work is performed.

Post-tensioning structural concrete is their specialty. Their staff has been trained and certified by the Post-Tensioning Institute. Their personnel has a unique and profound understanding of how (post-tension cables) behave within a structural slab, which, combined with their extensive practical and theoretical knowledge of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) allows them to perform tasks quickly and efficiently. Their expertise translates into considerable “added value” and cost savings to their clients in all projects we undertake.

To learn more about Safe2core, visit: www.safe2core.com

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

