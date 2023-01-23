Submit Release
Leadline, Inc. Announces Multi-Year Partnership With PGA Tour Player Keith Mitchell

Mitchell debuted the Leadline brand at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadline Inc. ("Leadline"), a top-of-funnel talent acquisition software company, announced a partnership with PGA Tour player Keith Mitchell.

As part of the sponsorship, Mitchell, a Chattanooga, Tennessee, native and a University of Georgia graduate, will be seen wearing the Leadline logo at PGA Tour events throughout the year, which started at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

"Keith's commitment to excellence and approach on and off the course aligns with our company culture and ambitions as we look to make talent acquisition simple for our customers and partners," said Anthony Socci, Chief Executive Officer of Leadline. "This sponsorship goes beyond our logo on Keith's shirt—it's about enhancing our relationships with our clients, partners, and prospects in new and exciting ways."

As Leadline's first-ever sponsorship of an athlete, the multi-year relationship illustrates the synergy of both parties as they represent high performance and innovation in the pursuit of success in their respective fields. Mitchell will participate in Leadline corporate events, serve as a brand ambassador, and provide Leadline with unique access to exclusive PGA Tour events.

"I am honored and excited to represent the Leadline brand and the mutual values we share," said Mitchell. "I've recently learned of all the new activities and opportunities in the labor market after spending time with the Leadline team. While companies continue to face challenges with respect to hiring, it's great to partner with an emerging, innovative leader like Leadline."

About Leadline Inc.

Leadline Inc. (www.getleadline.com) is a leading software company that is building innovative products to help businesses accelerate their time to hire, while also supporting hiring professionals to ultimately be more productive and efficient in their daily routines. 

Contact Information:
Camile Curnew
camile@getleadline.com

