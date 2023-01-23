12-month clinical results of a novel micro-interventional bio-stenting procedure published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology

/EIN News/ -- WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iantrek today announced the publication of 12-month clinical results of a novel bio-stenting procedure using the company’s microsurgical instrumentation in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal British Journal of Ophthalmology.



The authorship team, led by glaucoma specialists Drs. Ike Ahmed, Robert Weinreb, and Sean Ianchulev, reports on the long-term outcomes from the use of scleral allograft bio-tissue to stent the supraciliary space and enhance uveoscleral outflow – one of the two major aqueous outflow pathways used in IOP-lowering interventions. The uveoscleral outflow can account for up to 50% of total aqueous outflow in the eye and is the major mechanism of action of first-line therapeutics, such as prostaglandin analogues, for the lowering of IOP.1

In the study, micro-interventional supraciliary stenting achieved a sustained IOP reduction over 12 months – close to 40% reduction from a medicated baseline of 24.2 ± 6.9 mmHg to 14.6 ± 3.2 mmHg (p=0.004). Additionally 80% of the patients achieved more than a 20% reduction in IOP, and the number of glaucoma medications required was reduced 62%.

The bio-stenting approach leverages a highly permeable, conforming scleral allograft bio-tissue delivered using Iantrek’s proprietary micro-surgical instrumentation.

"We are encouraged by the results of this study and the potential of this new approach to improve the lives of millions of people living with glaucoma worldwide," said Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Iantrek, as well as Professor of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of Ophthalmic Innovation and Technology at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. "We will continue to invest in research and development to leverage our micro-interventional technologies for ophthalmic surgery.”

Full article link: http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjo-2022-322536

About Iantrek, Inc.: Iantrek, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company developing advanced micro-interventional instrumentation. Iantrek is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of ophthalmology. For additional information, visit www.iantrekmed.com





Alm A, Nilsson SF. Uveoscleral outflow--a review. Exp Eye Res. 2009 Apr;88(4):760-8. doi: 10.1016/j.exer.2008.12.012. Epub 2009 Jan 3. PMID: 19150349.





Contact: Michael Haydin, Chief Financial Officer Iantrek Inc mikehaydin@iantrekmed.com