Dr. Matt Cahill Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Qu Biologics

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu Biologics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a novel platform of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Cahill MBA JD PhD, as Chief Operating Officer.



“I am excited to join Qu as the company prepares to initiate multiple phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled studies,” said Dr. Cahill. “The Qu platform has the potential to make a profound impact in indications across oncology, inflammation, and infectious disease, and I look forward to supporting the growth of the organization and the expansion of our clinical pipeline.”

Prior to joining Qu, Matt was a founding employee of Deep Genomics – a biotechnology company focused on the application of artificial intelligence in drug development. He played a central role in crafting and operationalizing the company’s strategy, helped build the executive team, and led a variety of functions including finance, legal, HR, and business development. During his tenure, the company formed its first Pharma partnerships and raised more than USD$200M through multiple rounds of financing.

Matt received his JD and MBA from the University of Toronto with an emphasis on biotechnology, entrepreneurship, and strategy. He received his PhD from the University of Cambridge, where he studied the genomes of bacteria using novel sequencing technologies.

“The Qu team and I are delighted to welcome Matt as COO at this critical time in Qu’s history, and we look forward to working together,” said Dr. Hal Gunn, CEO of Qu Biologics. “His post-graduate degrees in science, law, and business and his past demonstrated success leading biotech finance, business development, and operations make him an excellent match for our needs as we enter the important next phase of our mission to realize the full potential of SSIs.”

About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function in targeted organs to reverse the immune dysregulation underlying many important diseases including cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, and infection. Qu Biologics has completed four Phase 2 studies in lung cancer, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Two additional Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled studies, in late-stage colon cancer and immunosenescence, have received regulatory and ethics approval.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; Chief Medical Officer - Oncology Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally; Chief Medical Officer – Infectious Disease Dr. Ted Steiner, a clinician-scientist specializing in immune responses to infections and Head of the UBC Division of Infectious Diseases; and COO Dr. Matt Cahill, an accomplished biotech executive with experience financing and scaling platform biotechnology companies. For more information, please visit www.qubiologics.com.

Qu Biologics Inc. cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Qu Biologics’ forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Qu Biologics’ business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Qu Biologics does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information regarding this press release, contact: Hal Gunn, MD CEO Qu Biologics Inc. Phone: 604.734.1450 Email: media@qubiologics.com