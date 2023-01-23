Island Paradise With Sweeping Water Views Enters Market for $22 Million

/EIN News/ -- LISTING LINK: https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/mfr/a4555451/3799-flamingo-avenue-sarasota-fl-34242

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A magnificent waterfront estate on Siesta Key has entered the market for $22 million. Located on the north end of the island, this breathtaking residence is elegantly positioned on a private, gated peninsula at 3799 Flamingo Road. The 8,000 square-foot property spans 1.4 pristine acres on the Intracoastal Waterway and boasts over 700 feet of water frontage on the bay, canal and lagoon. Marketed exclusively by Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office, the listing details may be viewed here.

Completed in 2017, the four-bedroom, four-bath and two-partial bath residence redefined coastal luxury. Spanning over 8,000 square-feet, the residence was meticulously crafted with rich wood, exquisite marble and exotic stone, the one-of-a-kind estate showcases coffered ceilings, intricate moldings and textured wall coverings that add depth to the neutral color palette. A gourmet kitchen features Campbell Cabinetry Designs and Zebrino white marble countertops, while the primary suite boasts a terrace, two custom walk-in closets, sitting room, fireplace and spa-like bath with Calacatta Azul marble. Additional exceptional appointments include a lounge with an illuminated crystal agate countertop bar and fossilized Jurassic brown marble base, an elevator and extensive garage space.

The home is framed by walls of glass that give way to unobstructed water views, transitioning to an outdoor oasis. The resort-style open-air living area is outfitted with an infinity-edge pool with swim-up bar, spa, dining pavilion, recessed seating area within firepit, separate expansive fireplace, expansive koi pond featuring multiple foot bridges, outdoor kitchen and multiple lounging areas. Boaters enjoy immediate deep-water access from a private dock.

“This awe-inspiring waterfront retreat showcases contemporary architecture, sophisticated design elements and resort-style amenities and expansive outdoor living spaces that effortlessly complement its outstanding coastal setting. An island paradise, it also offers a rare opportunity to own in one of Sarasota’s most coveted enclaves near the city’s best shopping, dining and world-renowned attractions.”

—Joel Schemmel, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

