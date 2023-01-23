Diameter Signaling Market Is Expected To Reach USD 3.46 Billion at a CAGR of 8.20% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increase in Government Initiatives to Boost Global Diameter Signaling Industry Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Diameter Signaling Market Research Report: by Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 3.46 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 8.20% during the assessment timeframe.

Diameter Signaling Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global diameter signaling market report include-

Oracle Corporation (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)

Nokia (Finland)

Sandvine Corporation (Canada)

Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc. (the F5 Networks, Inc. (US)

Dialogic Corporation (US)

Diametriq, LLC (US)

Squire Technologies Ltd (UK).

Diameter Signaling Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.46 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.20% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing mobile traffic Key Market Drivers Increasing ownership of mobile phones and the utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices

Diameter Signaling Market Drivers

Increase in Government Initiatives to Boost Market Growth

The increasing number of government initiatives that support the implementation and development of 5G technology will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Diameter Signaling Market Opportunities

Rise in Smartphone Users & Network Subscribers to offer Robust Opportunities

The rise in smartphone users and network subscribers will offer robust opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

Diameter Signaling Market Restraints

Increase in Cyber-attacks to act as Market Restraint

The increase in cyber-attacks, growing concern about security, and roaming complexity may act as market restraints in the forecast period.

Challenges

High Capital Cost to act as Market Challenge

The high capital cost and lack of skilled workforce for managing the use of advanced technology services like IoT devices and cloud computing may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Diameter Signaling Market Segmentation

The global diameter signaling market has been bifurcated based on type & application.

By type, DRA will lead the market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing global adoption of digital technology for managing internet traffic.

By application, mobility VoLTE will dominate the market over the forecast period. Increased adoption of digital technologies has resulted in an increase in global internet traffic. For example, it is estimated that over 74,500 GB of data is generated on the internet every single second due to the increase in mobile internet penetration. It created a massive demand for the segmental growth of mobility and voice over LTE [VoLTE].

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 has had an impact on the diameter signaling market in terms of production capability, supply chain, and other factors. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the announcement of lockdowns in countries, limiting the import and export of materials and required electrical components. Despite the fact that the pandemic affected the entire world, the signaling industry continued to profit. This was primarily because everyone worked from home. The pandemic forced the majority to work from home, which increased the bandwidth used by people for work, entertainment, e-learning, and e-commerce.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Diameter Signaling Market

With a market value of USD 921.38 million in 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share; the regional market is expected to develop at a 44.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Because of the increasing adoption of LTE- and VoLTE-based services, Asia-Pacific is expected to produce the most messages per second (MPS) in the coming years, increasing demand for Diameter signaling protocol. The presence of key players focused on developing Diameter signaling solutions is further driving market growth. During the forecast period, the market in APAC is expected to develop at a fast CAGR. This is due to the development of network infrastructure in APAC developing countries. For example, Indonesia is a massive country with enormous potential for growth in the telecommunications sector. The country is seeing an increase in the number of 4G subscribers. The majority of the Indonesian population is expected to use the internet by 2022, up from less than half of the population in 2017. From 2017 to 2022, mobile traffic is expected to more than sixfold. Because mobile video is gaining popularity in the country, IP video traffic is expected to skyrocket in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of LTE- and VOLTE-based services, as well as the presence of key players focusing on developing diameter signaling solutions in the region, Asia-Pacific will dominate the diameter signaling market. Due to the increasing adoption of 4G mobiles among users, which necessitates advanced signaling systems, the diameter signaling controller market in Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a favorable CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific diameter signaling controller market is expected to be driven by rising smartphone and LTE network penetration.

North America to Have Favorable Growth in Diameter Signaling Market

Because of increased demand for improved LTE networks and signaling systems among telecom and mobile operators in the region, North America is likely to grab a significant share of the diameter signaling controller market. Because North America has a large presence of solution providers and numerous key players in mobile operating systems, demand for diameter signaling controllers is expected to rise during the forecast period. Increased smartphone penetration is expected to increase network traffic. North America is expected to domineer the global diameter signaling market in 2019 due to rising adoption of advanced technologies, the presence of leading tech players, growing government digitalization initiatives, and an increase in internet adoption. For example, due to the presence of leading high-tech players and rising government initiatives and funding, North America's internet population has surpassed 90%. For example, the President of the United States has planned to expand internet access in North America with a USD 100 billion investment in new infrastructure in March 2021. The proposal also includes investments in the electric vehicle market as well as programs for research and development.

