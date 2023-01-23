Global High-Throughput Screening Market Size is Projected to Grow to Be Worth USD 36.84 Billion by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.82%

[199 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global High-Throughput Screening Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 18.93 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 36.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.82% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Agilent Technologies, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Axxam S.P.A, Tecan Group Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hamilton Company, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., General Electric, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Luminex Corporation, AstraZeneca, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “High-Throughput Screening Market By Product And Service (Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumables & Accessories, Software, And Services), By Technology (Cell-Based Assays, Lab-On-A-Chip, Label-Free, 2D Cell Culture, 3D Cell Culture, And Bioinformatics), By Application (Target Identification And Validation, Drug Discovery, Primary And Secondary Screening, Toxicology Assessment, And Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, Contract Research Organizations, Academic And Government Institutes, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global High-Throughput Screening Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 18.93 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 36.84 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.82% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is High-Throughput Screening? How big is the High-Throughput Screening Industry?

High-Throughput Screening Report Coverage & Overview:

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a procedure for undertaking scientific experimentation in the drug discovery & development process and is relevant to the areas of materials science, biology, and chemistry. With the help of data processing, robotics, sensitive detectors, and liquid handling devices, high-throughput screening facilitates researchers to rapidly initiate and manage millions of genetic, chemical, or pharmacological tests. These processes can efficiently help people to swiftly determine antibodies, active compounds, or genes that regulate specific biomolecular pathways. The intrinsic results achieved from these distinctive experiments derive the emerging points and basis for the necessary drug design & development process and also for comprehending the noninteraction or contribution of a particular location.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/high-throughput-screening-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 199+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global High-Throughput Screening Market: Growth Dynamics

The demand in the global high-throughput screening market is expected to surge due to an increase in the geriatric population in various countries around the globe, the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle among millennials, growing investment in healthcare, growth in research & development activities, persistent technological launches of advanced products that are abridged & automated, and increase in the prevalence of high-throughput screening for drug discovery & development procedures further drive the growth of the global high-throughput screening market during the forecast period. In addition, rapid adoption and acceptance of pioneering high-throughput screening among biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies around the world are augmenting the growth of the market.

Exponential growth in economies of emerging countries and expansion of rigorous research and development activities on toxicology stem cells is further predicted to offer remunerative opportunities for the prominent manufacturers of high-throughput screening products in the near future. However, the extortionate cost of high-throughput screening, unavailability of skilled professionals, and adverse apprehensions in assay development restrict the growth of the global market to an extent.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/high-throughput-screening-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 18.93 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 36.84 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.82% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Agilent Technologies, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Axxam S.P.A, Tecan Group Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hamilton Company, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., General Electric, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Luminex Corporation, AstraZeneca, among others. Key Segment By Application, By Technology, By Product and Service, By End User, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

High-Throughput Screening Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global high-throughput screening market is segmented based on product and service, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Based on product and service, the global market is bifurcated into reagents & assay kits, instruments, consumables & accessories, software, and services. The consumables segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is further expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The sizeable market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increase in investment in pharmaceutical research and development. In addition, growing awareness and prevalence of government support towards various life science projects and research further drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, contract research organizations, academic and government institutes, and others. The academic and government institutes segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is mainly due to an increase in awareness and knowledge about innovative technologies and drug discovery techniques in academic and government institutes. Besides, when drug development procedures take place, academic institutions are known for conducting validation research and target decision. This drives the growth of the segment. The global High-Throughput Screening market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Target Identification and Validation

Drug Discovery

Primary and Secondary Screening

Toxicology Assessment

By Technology

Cell-Based Assays

Lab-On-A-Chip

Label-Free

2D Cell Culture

3D Cell Culture

Bioinformatics

By Product and Service

Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments,

Consumables & Accessories

Software

Services

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Government Institutes

Others

Browse the full “High-Throughput Screening Market By Product And Service (Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumables & Accessories, Software, And Services), By Technology (Cell-Based Assays, Lab-On-A-Chip, Label-Free, 2D Cell Culture, 3D Cell Culture, And Bioinformatics), By Application (Target Identification And Validation, Drug Discovery, Primary And Secondary Screening, Toxicology Assessment, And Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, Contract Research Organizations, Academic And Government Institutes, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/high-throughput-screening-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global High-Throughput Screening market include -

Agilent Technologies Inc

Danaher Corporation

Perkinelmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Axxam S.P.A

Tecan Group Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hamilton Company

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

BioTek Instruments Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

General Electric

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Luminex Corporation

AstraZeneca

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the High-Throughput Screening market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.82% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the High-Throughput Screening market size was valued at around US$ 18.93 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36.84 billion by 2030.

High-throughput screening (HTS) is basically a drug discovery process that favors automated testing of huge amounts of chemical or biological compounds in order to reach a well-defined biological target. High-throughput screening methods are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry, making effective use of futuristic automation and robotics for rapid biochemical activity and biological testing of vast amounts of molecules.

Based on product and service, the services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the drug discovery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the contract research organizations segment is expected to have the highest growth CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the 3D cell segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2021 and is further expected to grow at a promising CAGR during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/high-throughput-screening-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for High-Throughput Screening industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the High-Throughput Screening Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the High-Throughput Screening Industry?

What segments does the High-Throughput Screening Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the High-Throughput Screening Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Technology, By Product and Service, By End User, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1189

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, in the global high-throughput screening market, the North American market accounted for the highest share and is expected to continue this pattern during the forecast period. This is mainly due to its increased awareness, rising government funding, entrenched and ever-growing healthcare industry, and seamless availability of advanced technologies due to technological awareness and innovation in the region. There has been a remarkable increase in R&D activities that drive the growth of the market in this region. Apart from that, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases drives the need for novel treatments that in turn, augment the growth of the market in this region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, Particle Works, an innovative company that designs and manufactures innovative particle engineering platforms, announced the launch of its new pioneering platform called the Automated Library Synthesis (ALiS) System. This creative platform favors high-throughput screening of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations and mRNA candidates and automation in the primal stages of drug development. The futuristic ALiS platform is based on microfluidic technology and provides a number of distinctive perks. One of the most prominent benefits is that the software of ALiS platform facilitates walk-away processing of up to 96 unique formulations in an average working day, originating from and bestowing upon covered 96 well plates.

In April 2022, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a California-based company, announced the launch of its gene-to-antibody production platform called the Twist High Throughput Antibody Production, which helps customers to turn candidate DNA sequences into purified antibodies for numerous screening applications and undertaking therapeutic discoveries.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/high-throughput-screening-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence the global high-throughput screening market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the global high-throughput screening market during 2022-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the high-throughput screening market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the global high-throughput screening market?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/implantable-drug-eluting-devices-market

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vehicle-infotainment-market

Incretin-Based Drugs Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/incretin-based-drugs-market

Industrial Boilers Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-boilers-market

Industrial Pipe Jacks Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-pipe-jacks-market

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-vacuum-cleaner-market

Industrial Wax Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-wax-market

Global Insurance Analytics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insurance-analytics-market

Inventory Tags Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/inventory-tags-market

Label-Free Array Systems Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/label-free-array-systems-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?