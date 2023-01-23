Bessor intersects 0.56% copper & 0.55 % zinc over 6.9 meters

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 23, 2023 - Bessor Minerals Inc. (BST.H.:NEX) ("Bessor" or the "Company") is pleased to report that diamond drilling has intersected significant volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization on the Alpha prospect of the Redhill project, which is located 10 km south of Ashcroft, British Columbia.



Highlights:

Hole RH22-01 intersected two horizons of copper-zinc rich volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization:

6.9 meters grading 0.61 % copper and 0.55 % zinc

2.32 meters grading 0.56% copper

the thickness of the VMS mineralization has increased with depth

the mineralization plunges shallowly (+/- 250) to the northwest

borehole DEEPEM survey of RH16-04 had indicated potential for a large body of mineralization

These are the best intercepts to date on the property. The thickness of the mineralization in RH22-01 is almost 4X the thickness of the mineralization in RH16-04 and RH06-25. The two intersections in RH16-04 may be part of a single body. A borehole DEEPEM survey of RH16-04 had shown an off-hole response at 30 Herz and conductivities from 100 – 200 Mhos, indicating potential for a large body of mineralization. The increased thickness of mineralization in RH22-01 supports this interpretation.

Jason Riley, CEO of Bessor commented: “We are delighted with these results that confirm Bessor’s belief in the potential of the Redhill project to host a significant VMS deposit”.

The 2022 drill program consisted of one core hole to test for extensions to the VMS mineralization previously intersected in hole RH16-04 (Tables 1 and 2). Hole RH22-01, drilled as an undercut to hole RH16-04, was collared 20 meters SW and 10 meters below the collar of RH16-04. Both holes intersected the same zone of mineralization. A borehole DEEPEM survey of RH16-04 had shown an off-hole response at 30 Herz and conductivities from 100 – 200 Mhos, indicating potential for a large body of mineralization. The increased thickness of mineralization in RH22-01 supports this interpretation.

VMS mineralization has been intersected over approximately 100 meters along a northwest trend, and to a depth of approximately 200 meters. Three previous holes, RH05-23, RH06-24 and RH06-25, had also intersected VMS mineralization, however, the intercept in RH22-01 is the most significant with respect to copper and zinc grades, and thickness.

The volcanic sequence on the Redhill project is exposed in a 5 km wide, NNW-striking thrust slice over a distance of at least 20 km. The geology is interpreted to be chemically analogous and age equivalent to the Permo-Triassic age Kutcho Assemblage that hosts the Kutcho Creek Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag VMS deposit in northern British Columbia (MinFile # 091NW042). The Kutcho Creek deposit has a measured and inferred resource of 22.8 million tonnes @1.52% Cu and 2.18% Zn (Kutcho Copper Corp. Investor Presentation December 2022). The prospective volcanic rocks at Redhill are folded likely repeating the mineralized horizon(s)/mineralization, something also recorded in the Kutcho deposit.

Table 1: Hole RH22-01 Intersections*

*Widths presented in Table 1 are downhole core lengths; true widths cannot be reliably estimated at this time.

** Holes RH16-04, RH05-23, RHO6-24 & RH06-25 included for reference and context.

Table 2: Drill Hole Specifications

The core was logged and mineralized intervals were split at the Company’s a secure logging facility in Kamloops. All samples were analyzed by ALS Global, Vancouver. All samples were assayed for gold by fire assay with an AA finish (code AA23). All samples were analyzed for 48 elements by four acid dissolution with an ICP-MS finish (code MS61). Overlimit copper and zinc samples were assayed (code OG62).

Qualified Person

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and verified by Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Bessor

Bessor Minerals Inc. (BST.H.:NEX) is a Canadian junior mineral exploration and development company, with a primary focus on precious metals and VMS deposits. The Redhill project has both VMS mineralization and significant, untested gold-in-soil anomalies. The Golden Eagle project in northern British Columbia contains intrusion related bulk-tonnage gold, vein-hosted high-grade gold-silver and VMS targets. As well, Bessor holds a 1% NSR on certain claims within the Blackwater Gold Project, British Columbia, owned by Artemis Gold Inc. On January 3, 2023 Artemis announced that the BC Mines Act Permits are now expected to be received in Q1 2023 and the start of major construction activities at Blackwater will commence in Q1 2023.

