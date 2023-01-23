Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 341,424 in the last 365 days.

iSpecimen to Participate in the Sequire Biotechnology Conference on February 2, 2023

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that Tracy Curley, CEO of iSpecimen, will participate in the Sequire Biotechnology Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Ms. Curley will present at 5:00 p.m. ET. To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen’s management team, please contact your appropriate Sequire representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at iSpecimen@kcsa.com.

About iSpecimen
iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Allison Soss
iSpecimen@kcsa.com

Media Contacts
KCSA Strategic Communications
Raquel Cona / Shana Marino
iSpecimen@kcsa.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

iSpecimen to Participate in the Sequire Biotechnology Conference on February 2, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.