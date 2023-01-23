Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), January 23, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



16/01/2023 EXM 5,115 216.4417 1,107,099.30 17/01/2023 EXM 5,060 218.9248 1,107,759.49 18/01/2023 EXM 5,000 221.6692 1,108,346.00 19/01/2023 EXM 5,000 221.3508 1,106,754.00 20/01/2023 EXM 5,000 221.5884 1,107,942.00



Total







- 25,175 219.9762 5,537,900.79

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till January 20, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 40,418,697.49 for No. 191,883 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 8,757,853.08 (Euro 8,271,632.62*) for No. 40,049 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 20, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,059,561 common shares equal to 4.69% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until January 20, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,005,669 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 199,416,009.81.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

