Multichannel Order Management Market Is Expected to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in digital retail and e-commerce sector, increased need for multichannel sales, advancement in cloud computing and machine learning technologies, and the necessity for efficient order fulfillment applications drive the growth of the global multichannel order management market. Based on deployment mode, the cloud based segment was the largest in 2021, and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global multichannel order management market generated $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $6.5 Billion CAGR 10.1% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, End Use Vertical, and Region Drivers Surge in digital retail and e-commerce sector The increased need for multichannel sales Advancement in cloud computing and machine learning technologies Necessity for efficient order fulfillment applications Opportunities The need for multichannel order management with complete inventory & order visibility Restraints Lack of technological expertise, data breaches, and leak of sensitive information

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the multichannel order management market negatively for quite some time. The shutdown affected the growth of the warehousing industry till the beginning of 2022. As the virus started spreading globally, ban on transportation was imposed by governments globally, causing a delay in the delivery of products. Warehouses were closed and distribution of supplies were delayed.

The recent boost in demand for multichannel order management is a consequence of the rise in e-commerce during the pandemic. To reach a large customers base and meet their expectations, businesses focused on several channels, which led to the receipt of orders from multiple channels.

Growth in many prime elements during the pandemic, such as the adoption of multiple sales channels by various companies, technological advancements in various industries, rise in smartphone penetration, growing internet users, and technological advancements in various industries contributed to the growth of the multichannel order management market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global multichannel order management market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end use vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share of more than two-thirds of the global multichannel order management market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the services segments.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment was the largest in 2021, capturing over two-thirds of the global multichannel order management market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the and segments.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud based segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing more than two-thirds of the global multichannel order management market share, and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the on-premises segment.

Based on application, the inventory management segment was the largest in 2021, capturing over one-third of the global multichannel order management market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the order fulfillment segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.5% through 2031. The report also mentions the channel integration and others segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global multichannel order management market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global multichannel order management market analyzed in the research include Brightpearl, Inc., Salesforce, Inc., Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, SAP SE, and Newfold Digital Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global multichannel order management market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

