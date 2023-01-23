Unicycive Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts for Presentation at the National Kidney Foundation’s Spring Clinical Meetings

Data support UNI-494’s potential to treat acute kidney disease and underscore the phosphate binding benefits of Renazorb as a potential treatment for hyperphosphatemia

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the National Kidney Foundation’s (NFK) upcoming Spring Clinical Meetings taking place in Austin, Texas from April 11-15, 2023.

The following data will be presented at the NFK’s Spring Clinical Meeting:

Results from three pre-clinical studies of UNI-494, evaluating the risk of drug/drug interactions (DDI) will be presented in a poster titled, “In Vitro Drug Interaction Studies of UNI-494 Indicate Low Risk of Drug-Drug Interactions.”



Efficacy data from a study of UNI-494 in a bilateral renal ischemia perfusion (I/R) model will be presented in a poster titled, “UNI-494 Lowers Urine 2-microglobulin in Rats.”



Outcomes from a study that evaluated the medication weight of various phosphate binders to bind 1 gram of phosphorus will be presented in a poster titled “Binder Weight to Bind 1 Gram of Phosphate.”



“We continue to build on the growing body of clinical evidence that supports the therapeutic potential of our two lead programs in kidney diseases and are delighted to be presenting these positive data before an audience of leading kidney disease experts,” said Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive Therapeutics. “With the recently announced results of our successful bioequivalence study of Renazorb compared to Fosrenol®, we expect to file a New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in mid-2023. These data provide further evidence of the benefits of Renazorb as a powerful phosphate binder and highlight its enhanced product profile, which is expected to improve medication compliance and, thereby, improve outcomes and quality-of-life for chronic kidney disease patients with hyperphosphatemia.”

“We are very encouraged by the UNI-494 data to be presented as it should underscore the prodrug’s potential to be reno-protective and to have low risk of DDI, both of which are important findings for this product candidate as a promising therapeutic for acute kidney disease, a condition for which there are currently no FDA approved therapies,” added Dr. Gupta.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

