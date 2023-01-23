Amur Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for the Fifth Consecutive Year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. ("Amur") is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year. This year when asked if Amur was a great place to work, 95% of employees said yes – 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.



"2022 was a record setting year - and so much of that success is driven by the talent, energy, and dedication of our team," said James Truran, Chief Operating Officer. "Great Place to Work Certification™ is a big deal for us. It means that we are succeeding in investing in our people, nurturing their development, and providing them opportunities to advance. Amur takes great pride in its culture and values, which we believe are critical in empowering our team to deliver exceptional service to our partners and customers."

"Achieving the Great Place to Work Certification™ for five consecutive years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to putting our team members first. In return, our employees continue to dedicate themselves to the extraordinary culture, camaraderie, and work environment that we have built together," said Jackie Havel, vice president of human resources.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Amur is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

We're Big on Small. Amur Equipment Finance (Amur) is the one of the largest and fastest-growing independent equipment finance providers nationwide, and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur has offices across the nation dedicated to championing the financial needs of small businesses every day in the world's most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine. Amur serves as a reliable capital partner to many active vendor programs and has funded transactions with over 15K vendors across diversified markets in the United States. Amur has originated over $4Bn of equipment leases, with a focus on small to medium-ticket transactions, ranging from $10k to $3MM with terms up to 84 months.

See for yourself how We're Big on Small at GoAmur.com.

