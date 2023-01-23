Submit Release
Advanced Energy Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Date on February 8

Advanced Energy AEIS, a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Management's quarterly conference call will be held the same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the live earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-0890 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the meeting and an operator will connect you. International participants can dial +1-201-389-0918.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors page of the company's website at ir.advancedenergy.com in the Events & Presentations section. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.

