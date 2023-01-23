MannKind's Inhaled Clofazimine Will Advance to an Adaptive Phase 2/3 Study For Potential Treatment of Rare Lung Disease

Direct delivery of clofazimine to the lungs may provide a treatment option for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease that potentially overcomes systemic toxicity and lessens side effects

Paper published on clofazimine inhalation suspension demonstrates promising tolerability and toxicokinetics for treating pulmonary NTM infection

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation MNKD, a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, today announced clofazimine inhalation suspension (MNKD 101) will advance to an adaptive Phase 2/3 study. Additionally, a paper has been published in the American Society for Microbiology journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy examining the potential for treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infection through direct delivery of inhaled clofazimine to the lungs, overcoming the systemic toxicity witnessed in oral treatments.

Pulmonary NTM infection is recognized as a major global health concern due to its rising prevalence worldwide. It is a serious infection that is caused by bacteria common in the environment that can lead to a reduction in lung function, cough, fatigue, and quality of life. It is estimated that approximately 86,000-180,000 people in the U.S. alone are living with NTM lung disease, and it is on the rise growing 8% each year with women, the elderly, and those with underlying lung conditions at greatest risk. MNKD-101 has been designated by the FDA as both an orphan lung and a qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) for the treatment of pulmonary NTM infections.

"NTM lung disease typically translates to prolonged oral drug treatments used off label that often result in high systemic toxicity and serious side effects," said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Office of MannKind Corporation. "We are encouraged by the preclinical and Phase 1 data, and how inhaled clofazimine may finally resolve these issues, and most importantly, provide patients with a potentially improved NTM therapy."

The 28-day preclinical toxicology study included toxicokinetic analyses on days 29, 56, and 84. The findings indicated:

Significant residual drug in lung tissue, and long lung residence post-dosing at all three dose levels

Drug concentrations in the lung remained well above the average NTM minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC, for MAC and Mabsc) at all time points, with measurable clofazimine levels at 28- and 56-days post-dosing

"We are pleased to observe that in the preclinical model, our drug concentration in the lung remained well above the average NTM MIC when dosed for 28 days followed by a 56-day drug holiday," said Thomas Hofmann, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of MannKind Corporation. "The demonstrated tolerability and lung loading capability of inhaled clofazimine has been impressive and confirmed in the Phase 1. We are now looking forward to studying this investigational formulation for efficacy and safety in an NTM patient population."

Study MKC-CI-001 was a Phase I randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single- (SAD) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD) study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of MNKD-101. The dosing study evaluated low, mid, and high doses of clofazimine administered using a jet nebulizer. The key safety findings of the study included:

Clofazimine inhalation solution found to be generally well tolerated at daily doses of up to 90 mg

No lab abnormalities, QT prolongation, or serious adverse events were identified

A paper on clofazimine inhalation suspension is now available online in the American Society for Microbiology journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.

