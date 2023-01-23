Insights on the Medical Diagnostics Global Market to 2027 - Escalating Penetration of Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Medical Diagnostics Market (Product Type, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. medical diagnostics market is anticipated to reach US$41.95 billion in 2027, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 4.62%, over the period 2023-2027.

The factors such as increasing geriatric population, growing burden of chronic diseases, escalating penetration of electronic health record (EHR) systems, hike in healthcare expenditure and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by dearth of trained laboratory technicians, high cost of high end molecular diagnostics and in vitro diagnostics devices and challenging premarket approval (PMA) & IVD labelling requirements. A few notable trends include surging adoption of healthcare related devices like wearables, emergence of various pandemic diseases, rising integration with Artificial Intelligence and growing awareness for personalized medicine.

The U.S. medical diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of type, product type and end-users. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into in-vitro diagnostics and in-vivo diagnostics. The U.S. in-vitro diagnostics market is further divided on the basis of product type and application.

Depending on the product type, the U.S. medical diagnostics market can be segmented into reagents, instruments and software & services. Whereas, the market can be split into hospitals, diagnostic centers and Physician Office Labs (POLs) & others, on the basis of end-users.

The fastest growing regional market was Southern U.S., owing to the rising susceptibility of the population to various chronic and infectious diseases, growing adoption of automation in reference laboratories and hospitals, increasing patient awareness about personalized medicine and shifting preference towards point-of-care (POC) testing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

22.1 Demand Surge for Medical Diagnostics

2.2 Growth in Government Spending on Healthcare

2.3 Surging Adoption of Diagnostics Based on Reverse-Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

3. The U.S. Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Medical Diagnostics Market by Value

3.2 The U.S. Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 The U.S. Medical Diagnostics Market by Type

3.3.1 The U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Value

3.3.2 The U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 The U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product Type

3.3.4 The U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Product Type Market by Value

3.3.5 The U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Product Type Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 The U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Application

3.3.7 The U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Application Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 The U.S. In-Vivo Diagnostics Market by Value

3.3.9 The U.S. In-Vivo Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.4 The U.S. Medical Diagnostics Market by Product Type

3.4.1 The U.S. Medical Diagnostics Product Type Market by Value

3.4.2 The U.S. Medical Diagnostics Product Type Market Forecast by Value

3.5 The U.S. Medical Diagnostics Market by End-Users

3.5.1 The U.S. Medical Diagnostics End-User Market by Value

3.5.2 The U.S. Medical Diagnostics End-User Market Forecast by Value

3.6 The U.S. Medical Diagnostics Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Southern U.S.

4.1.1 Southern U.S. Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Mid-Western U.S.

4.2.1 Mid-Western U.S. Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Western U.S.

4.3.1 Western U.S. Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.4 North Eastern U.S.

4.4.1 North Eastern U.S. Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases

5.1.3 Escalating Penetration of Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems

5.1.4 Hike in Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.5 Expanding Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Surging Adoption of Healthcare-related Devices Like Wearables

5.2.2 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases

5.2.3 Rising Integration with Artificial Intelligence

5.2.4 Growing Awareness on Personalized Medicine

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Dearth of Trained Laboratory Technicians

5.3.2 High Cost of High-end Molecular Diagnostics & In-Vitro Diagnostics Devices

5.3.3 Challenging Premarket Approval (PMA) & IVD Labelling Requirements

