Hotspex Media Named Among the Ad Age Best Places to Work

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotspex Media has been named one of the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023, an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership.

Since its inception, Hotspex Media has strived to balance its revenue growth rate with its development of personnel. "As a management team, we adapt to external demands, but our staff is central to our identity. Our team values empathy, transparency and inclusivity, but there's no greater joy than celebrating personal and professional growth," said Josh Rosen, President.

"We've had countless team members step up and achieve their goals. The alignment of personal goals with business outcomes has been amazing to witness. We're a team of doers and I'm beyond proud of how we've grown together," Rosen added.

Recently Rosen and the Hotspex Management team invested in mental health initiatives to ensure adequate access to mental health practitioners, a work-abroad program encouraging staff to work/live anywhere for up to 6 weeks, and an RRSP matching plan.

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business met with the challenges of a weakening economy, changing media market and a continued tight talent pool.

The winners—top companies with 200 or fewer employees and top companies with more than 200 employees—reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company's policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score).

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2023 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

About Hotspex Media

Based in Toronto, Canada, Hotspex Media is an independent digital media agency that specializes in media planning and programmatic execution. Ranked the #1 Agency for Media Planning and Buying as reviewed by clients, the company's team of strategic doers prides itself on its culture of teamwork, open-mindedness, inclusivity, and commitment to growth.

