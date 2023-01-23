Soil Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Isagro, Saint Gobain, Soil Technologies & More
The main aim of soil treatment is to restore the acid-base balance of the soil. It is important for a soil to have a pH level of between five and seven. If the soil's pH is higher, it needs amendments. Calcium oxide, sodium persulphate, potassium permanganate, and ozone are some of the common chemicals used in soil treatment.
These chemicals can be used in isolation or in combination with other chemicals. Various techniques and procedures are utilized for soil treatment. These include chemical oxidation, bioremediation and in-situ chemical oxidation. The reagents used for these procedures are derived from dry or liquid sources. Depending on the contaminants present, soil treatment chemicals can vary.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing population, growing demand for food products, and government initiatives to improve food production are the major drivers of the soil treatment market.
A wide range of products is available in the market for increasing moisture retention, microbial activity, and the nutrient content of the soil. Furthermore, change in farming practices to improve food production are further projected to propell market growth.
On the other hand, low adoption rate of soil treatment procedure is expected to hamper the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Lack of Arable Land and Increasing Demand for Food
- Lack of Nutrient Rich Soil
Restraints
- Low Adoption Rate of Soil Treatment
Opportunities
- Technological Advancement
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Soil Treatment Market, By Technology
- Physiochemical Treatment
- Biological Treatment
- Thermal Treatment
Global Soil Treatment Market, By Type
- Organic Amendments
- pH Adjusters
- Soil Protection
Global Soil Treatment Market, By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Soil Treatment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Soil Treatment Market , By Technology, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Soil Treatment Market , By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Soil Treatment Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
Companies Mentioned
- Bayer Crop Science AG
- American Vanguard Corporation
- BASF SE
- Novozymes A/S
- Soil Works LLC
- Dowa Eco-System Co.,Ltd.
- Isagro spa
- ADAMA Ltd. (Makhteshim Agan Group)
- Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Limited
- SA Lime and Gypsum
- Soil Technologies Corp
- Swaroop Agrochemical Industries
- Saint Gobain
- Rallis India Limited
- OHP, inc.
- Agro Phos india limited
- Terracottem Australasia Pty Ltd
- Terramanus Technologies LLC
- Kanesho Soil Treatment SRL/BV
- Platform Specialty Products
- Sardar Bio Chem
- International Rehabilitation and Soil Stabilization Services
- UPL Limited
- Corteva AgriScience
