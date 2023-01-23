Payroc Names Joe Garza as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead All Sales Initiatives

Garza commands over two decades of payments experience and has been integral in the development and expansion of Payroc's integrated platforms supporting ISVs, payment facilitators, and Fintech organizations globally.

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC ("Payroc"), a global payments leader, has promoted Joe Garza to Chief Revenue Officer. Garza previously served the organization as its Chief Innovation Officer, driving success across payment channels by providing the first-to-market World Access integrated platform.

Garza commands over two decades of payments experience and has been integral in the development and expansion of Payroc's integrated platforms supporting ISVs, payment facilitators, and Fintech organizations globally.

Adam Oberman, the President of Payroc, said, "as Payroc continues to expand our capabilities in integrated payments and partner enablement, Joe is the perfect candidate to drive our growth. I'm confident in his abilities to develop and implement cutting-edge strategies for our clients and drive success for our employees."

Prior to joining Payroc, Garza was the co-founder of eConduit – a global SaaS integration platform providing access to payment devices and acquirers globally. His professional expertise extends into multiple payment organizations, including Elavon, Moneris Solutions, and American National Bankcard.

With his diverse background in integrated solutions, embedded payments, payment management, strategy, vertical positioning, business development, and SaaS, Garza now leads all sales initiatives at Payroc in his new role as CRO. These sales initiatives encompass Strategic Partners, Agent, ISO, ISV, Inside Sales, and Marketing.

"I'm excited and humbled to guide a seasoned team of payments executives with continued success in a dynamically changing payment landscape," Garza shared regarding his promotion.

"With our devoted attention to acquiring uniquely positioned payment organizations, hiring the top industry talent, and proprietary approach to platform and client-facing applications, Payroc is uniquely positioned to excel in traditional sales channels, strategic alliances, ISV, and tech-enabled channels to thrive in an ever-changing landscape for years to come."

About Payroc

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth, full-service payment platform processing more than $65 billion in annual charge volume in over 45 markets for more than 125,000 clients. Payroc WorldAccess, offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third-party processor, Mastercard third-party servicer, payment facilitator, and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.

