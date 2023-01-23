Global Dental Implants Market Report 2022-2029 - Rising Demand in Asia-Pacific Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants Market by Type, Material, Price, and End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental implants market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $6.52 billion by 2029.

The growth of the global dental implants market is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of dental caries, tooth extractions in dental clinics and hospitals due to dental disorders, and a rise in the cases of accidental teeth breaks. In addition, emerging economies and the growing integration of AI and robotics in dentistry will likely offer opportunities for market growth.

Based on product type, the endosteal implants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high success rate of endosteal implants, high awareness among dentists and patients regarding the benefits offered by endosteal implants, and low maintenance in the future.

Based on material, the market is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. In 2022, the titanium implant segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the high preference for titanium implants due to their high durability, high strength compared to ceramic implants, low weight, and biocompatibility.

Based on price, the market is segmented into premium dental implants and non-premium dental implants. The premium dental implants segment is expected to register a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the premium implants segment can be attributed to the high quality of premium implants, durability, and properties such as chemical and corrosion resistance.

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market in 2022. Factors such as the presence of a large number of dental clinics, the high preference among patients to visit dental clinics to avoid long waiting times compared to hospitals, and the economic cost for minor dental issues contribute to the large market share of this segment.

In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the dental implants market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of leading dental implants manufacturers, support from government and regulatory authorities to promote oral health, and various companies expanding their manufacturing capacities and operations contribute to the large market share of the market.

Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Global Aging Population

Rising Incidence of Dental Disorders

General Dental Practitioners Acquiring Implant Dentistry Skills

Restraints

High Costs of Dental Implants & Procedures

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Dental Implants in Asia-Pacific

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Developing & Low-income Countries

Market Trends

Use of 3D Printing Technology in Dentistry

Emergence of Robotic Dental Surgery

Computer-guided Dental Implant Surgery

Increasing Focus on Patient Experience

Dental Practice Consolidation & Strategic Acquisitions

Advancements in Surface Modifications & Coatings

Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Implants Market

Company Profiles

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

Avinent Implant System

S.L.U. (Spain)

CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH (Switzerland)

Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.)

Osstem Implant CO. Ltd (South Korea)

BioHorizons Inc. (U.S.)

Bicon LLC (U.S.)

Henry Schein Inc. (U.S.)

MEGA'GEN IMPLANT CO. Ltd. (South Korea)

DentiumUSA (U.S.)

AB Dental Devices Ltd. (Israel)

CeraRoot S.L. (Spain).

Scope of the Report:

Global Dental Implants Market, by Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Global Dental Implants Market, by Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Global Dental Implants Market, by Price

Premium dental implants

Non-premium dental implants

Global Dental Implants Market, by End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Dental Implants Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

