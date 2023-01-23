DApps Market Size Worth USD 48.29 billion by 2027 | Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

According to Emergen Research the DApps Market is expected to grow USD 48.29 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

DApps Market USD 10.52 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 56.1%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DApps Market size was valued at USD 10.52 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 368.25 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 56.1%. The rising demand for fast transaction process and the benefits of DApps such as transparency, reliability, flexibility, and scalability are stimulating the global DApps Market, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. DApps Market By Blockchain (EOS, TRON, Ethereum, IOST, Steem, Neo, Others), By Category (Gambling, Exchange, High-Risk, Game, Others), By End-Use Industry (E-Commerce, Healthcare, Transportation, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2023-2027

CAGR: 56.1%

Base Year: 2022

Number of Pages: 250

Top Companies Operating in the Electrotherapy Market and Profiled in the Report are:

ConsenSys

Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.

SoluLab Inc

Arctouch Inc

10clouds

OpenLedger

Ionixx Technologies Private Limited

Hyperlink InfoSystem

Perfectial Group

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The EOS holds the largest market share, followed by TRON due to the rise of the popularity of innovative games and gambling applications. Most of the gambling and gaming DApps are hosted on EOS and TRON. Besides, the extreme scalability of EOS in terms of transaction per second provides a better platform to develop various DApps for developers.

Although the acceptance of finance DApps high-risk and gambling category is dominating the market, due to the flexible regulations and fund protection facilities, the gambling category remains the topmost used application by the user.

The E-Commerce industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecasted period, followed by the healthcare industry. Increasing usage of smart contracts and demand for the safer transaction process in the e-commerce business is fueling the DApps market. The healthcare industry will experience significant growth with 56.5% CAGR in the anticipated timeframe owing to features like data sharing through the DApps among hospitals and medical experts for better treatment of patients.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest market share of 36.8% in 2019 the DApps market. The North American region accounted for the largest market share in 2019, driven by the rapid implementation of blockchain technology and growing demand for online payment, digital identity detection, and smart contracts in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to indicate significant growth in the DApps market due to the growing initiatives by research institutes and the government on blockchain technology in the BFSI sector.

Segments Covered in Report

Type Blockchain (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EOS

TRON

Ethereum

IOST

Steem

Neo

Others

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gambling

Exchange

High-Risk

Game

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

