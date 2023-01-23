DApps Market Size Worth USD 48.29 billion by 2027 | Report by Emergen Research
According to Emergen Research the DApps Market is expected to grow USD 48.29 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DApps Market size was valued at USD 10.52 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 368.25 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 56.1%. The rising demand for fast transaction process and the benefits of DApps such as transparency, reliability, flexibility, and scalability are stimulating the global DApps Market, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. DApps Market By Blockchain (EOS, TRON, Ethereum, IOST, Steem, Neo, Others), By Category (Gambling, Exchange, High-Risk, Game, Others), By End-Use Industry (E-Commerce, Healthcare, Transportation, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027
To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report
https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/102
Report Scope:
Forecast Period : 2023-2027
CAGR: 56.1%
Base Year: 2022
Number of Pages: 250
Top Companies Operating in the Electrotherapy Market and Profiled in the Report are:
ConsenSys
Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.
SoluLab Inc
Arctouch Inc
10clouds
OpenLedger
Ionixx Technologies Private Limited
Hyperlink InfoSystem
Perfectial Group
Quick Buy DApps Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/checkout/102
Some Key Highlights from the Report
The EOS holds the largest market share, followed by TRON due to the rise of the popularity of innovative games and gambling applications. Most of the gambling and gaming DApps are hosted on EOS and TRON. Besides, the extreme scalability of EOS in terms of transaction per second provides a better platform to develop various DApps for developers.
Although the acceptance of finance DApps high-risk and gambling category is dominating the market, due to the flexible regulations and fund protection facilities, the gambling category remains the topmost used application by the user.
The E-Commerce industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecasted period, followed by the healthcare industry. Increasing usage of smart contracts and demand for the safer transaction process in the e-commerce business is fueling the DApps market. The healthcare industry will experience significant growth with 56.5% CAGR in the anticipated timeframe owing to features like data sharing through the DApps among hospitals and medical experts for better treatment of patients.
Regional Insights:
North America held the largest market share of 36.8% in 2019 the DApps market. The North American region accounted for the largest market share in 2019, driven by the rapid implementation of blockchain technology and growing demand for online payment, digital identity detection, and smart contracts in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The Asia Pacific is estimated to indicate significant growth in the DApps market due to the growing initiatives by research institutes and the government on blockchain technology in the BFSI sector.
Segments Covered in Report
Type Blockchain (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
EOS
TRON
Ethereum
IOST
Steem
Neo
Others
Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Gambling
Exchange
High-Risk
Game
Others
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
E-Commerce
Healthcare
Transportation
Others
Table of Content:
Methodology & Sources
Market Definition
Research Scope
Methodology
Research Sources
Primary
Secondary
Paid Sources
Market Estimation Technique
Executive Summary
Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Key Insights
DApps Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
DApps Market Segmentation Analysis
Industrial Outlook
Market indicators analysis
Market drivers analysis
Growing demand for fast and secure online transaction
The rapid adoption of blockchain technology
Low development cost
Market restraints analysis
Unavailability of KYC verification entities
Lack of third-party APIs
Technological Insights
Regulatory Framework
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Competitive Metric Space Analysis
Price trend Analysis
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
ToC Continue…!
Ask for Customization
https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/102
Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research
Vertical Farming Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market
High Acuity Information Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-acuity-information-solutions-market
Healthcare Business Intelligence Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-business-intelligence-market
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn