Food Trucks Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

The Fud Trailer Company, Food Truck Company B.V., Bostonian Body, Inc. are some of the major key players.

ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Trucks Market Value and CAGR

A food truck is a large motorized vehicle or trailer that is capable of cooking, preparing, serving, and/or selling food. Some, such as ice cream trucks, sell frozen or prepackaged food; others, such as food trucks, have on-board kitchens and prepare food from scratch, or they heat up food prepared in a brick and mortar commercial kitchen. Food truck market value varies depending on location and type of business, but the industry has seen significant growth in recent years.

The global food truck market was valued at $957.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2019 to 2024. Food truck operators are increasingly using buses and vans due to their ease of mobility and lower costs when compared to expandable or customized trucks, which is significantly contributing to segment growth.

The customized trucks segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rise in demand for a one-of-a-kind consumer experience is the primary driver of this segment's growth.



Food Trucks Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors can contribute to the growth of the food truck market: Increasing demand for diverse and specialty foods: When compared to traditional restaurants, food trucks offer a broader range of diverse and specialty food options. Customers looking for something new and different to eat may find this particularly appealing. Lower startup costs: Generally, starting a food truck business is less expensive than starting a traditional restaurant. As a result, it may be appealing to aspiring food entrepreneurs.

Food truck operators should also be aware of the following dangers: Weather: Food trucks are frequently at the mercy of the elements, making it difficult to operate in certain conditions. Competition: As the food truck industry becomes more competitive, it can be difficult for new operators to succeed. Food truck operators are subject to a number of regulations, including those governing food safety and the operation of mobile food establishments.



Food Trucks Market Key players

Prestige Food Trucks, United Food Trucks United, LLC, M&R Trailers, VS Veicoli Speciali, MRA, Futuristo Trailers, MSM Catering Trucks Manufacturing, The Fud Trailer Company, Food Truck Company B.V., Bostonian Body, Inc. are some of the major key players.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details: https://douglasinsights.com/food-trucks-market



Food Trucks Market Segmentations

By Type

• Expandable

• Boxes

• Buses & Vans

• Customized Trucks

• Others

By Size

• Small

• Medium

• Large

By Food

• Barbecue & Snacks

• Fast Food

• Desserts & Confectionery

• Bakery

• Vegan & Meat Plant

• Others



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Food Trucks Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Food Trucks Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Food Trucks Market, by Size, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Global Food Trucks Market, by Food, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Food Trucks Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Food Trucks Market Dynamics

3.1. Food Trucks Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing investments in food services

3.1.1.2. Rising food festivals and social events

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Not suitable for large consumer base

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing awareness towards food quality

Chapter 4. Global Food Trucks Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Chapter 6. Global Food Trucks Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Food Trucks Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Food Trucks Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Food Trucks Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Expandable

6.4.2. Boxes

6.4.3. Buses & Vans

6.4.4. Customized Trucks

6.4.5. Others

…TOC to be continued…



