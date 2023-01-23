Forklift Truck Market Size Worth 1908.6 Thousand Units, Globally, by 2028 at 4.3% CAGR

The Forklift Truck market size is projected to grow from 1,384.3 thousand units in 2020 to 1,908.6 thousand units in 2028, at CAGR of 4.3% during forecast period; Increasing demand of connected Forklift Trucks globally and Global adoption of Electric Forklift Truck to propel market growth during forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global forklift truck market size was valued 1,384.3 thousand units in 2020 and 1,418.9 thousand units in 2021 respectively. The global market size is expected to grow 1,908.6 thousand units by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2028.The global forklift trucks market is likely to witness considerable growth due to the product variations forklift trucks.

The increasing investment in the research and development of large capacity forklift trucks has paved way for growth for the companies operating in the global forklift trucks market. Increased adoption of e-commerce services and mining activities will fuel the demand for forklift trucks across the world. The report provides segmentation of the global forklift trucks market based on factors such as product types, applications, and regional demographics. Among all end-use applications, Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the manufacturing industry is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the high demand for the product across the world.





Report Highlights:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.3% 2028 Value Projection 1,908.6 thousand units Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 1,384.3 thousand units Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Application, By Type and By Region Growth Drivers Adoption of Electric Lift Truck is Propelling the Lift Truck Market Mishandling of Forklifts to Hamper Forklift Truck Market Growth





Forklift trucks Market COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the forklift truck market. The initial outbreak led to supply chain disruptions and a decrease in demand, as manufacturing and construction activity slowed down. However, as economies began to reopen and supply chains resumed normal operations, the demand for forklift trucks increased, as businesses looked to restock their warehouses and distribution centers. Additionally, the increased need for online shopping and home delivery due to the pandemic has led to an increase in demand for warehouse equipment, including forklift trucks. Overall, the market is expected to recover in the coming years as the global economy continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic.





Drivers and Restraints:

Toyota Material Handling Holds Highest Forklift trucks Market Share

Among all companies, Toyota Material Handling currently holds the highest portion of the forklift trucks market share. This is attributable to a strong market brand, a wide customer base, and an impeccable research and development (R&D) unit. In addition to increasing its business expansion, the company is also indulged in factors such as consumer safety and reduced product costs. Hyster-Yale Materials is another such company that ha made a huge contribution to an increase in the global forklift trucks market size. The company excels in connected device technology across the forklift trucks industry.

Growing demand for efficient material handling in various industries, increased adoption of automation in warehouses and distribution centers, and growth in the construction and manufacturing industries. Export to propel the growth of market. In addition, technological advancements in forklifts such as integration of smart features and development of electric forklifts are also expected to drive market growth. Government initiatives to support the adoption of clean energy and zero-emission equipment in warehouses and logistics centers are also a factor expected to drive the forklift market growth.

Automation and IoT technology is being increasingly adopted in warehouses to improve efficiency, productivity and safety, which is expected to drive the demand for forklift trucks

Electric forklifts are more expensive than traditional forklifts, which may limit their adoption in certain industries or regions this factor can hinder the growth of market. COVID-19 pandemic disruptions in supply chain and logistics operations have impacted the demand for forklift trucks to some extent.

Key Industry Development:



December 2021 - Wolter Group LLC announced A D Lift Truck's acquisition, a family-owned material handling & forklift company. The acquisition expands the company’s line of gas and electric forklifts.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Toyota Industries Corporation

Kion Group AG

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd

Jungheinrich AG

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Anhui Forklift Truck

Doosan Industrial Vehicle

Hangcha Group

Komatsu Ltd.

Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing

Report Coverage:

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global forklift trucks market. Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed analysis of the global market and highlights key aspects such as leading product types, leading segments, and the region with the highest growth potential. Additionally, the report enlists several leading companies that have generated substantial forklift trucks market revenue in recent years and forecasts the companies that are likely to emerge leading in the coming years.





Global Forklift trucks Market Size Segmentation:

By Type

Class I

Class II

Class III

Class IV

Class V

By Application

Mining

Logistics

Construction

Food & Beverage

Natural Resources

Manufacturing

Others (Agriculture etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Each segment has its own market dynamics and growth drivers, and the market share and size of each segment can vary depending on the region and industry. For example, the electric forklift segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, as more companies are looking to adopt electric forklifts for their sustainability and cost-saving benefits. The warehouse and logistics application segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing e-commerce industry. And the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market due to the presence of major players in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Regional Insights:

Forklift trucks Market in Asia Pacific Forecast to Exhibit the Highest Growth

The forklift trucks market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the coming years. The huge demand for forklift trucks for material handling equipment across several industries such as construction, mining, and food & beverage will favor the growth of the forklift trucks market in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, the adoption of technologically advanced forklift trucks will enable an increase in the forklift trucks market size in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights states that the forklift trucks market in Aisa Pacific was valued at USD 1.28 Billion in 2018 and is likely to emerge dominant during the forecast period. Having said that, North America is likely to witness the highest growth in the coming years due to the presence of several big-name players in this region.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Government Rules & Regulations Global Forklift Truck Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subject to data availability in the public domain and on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Important Points Covered in the Report:

