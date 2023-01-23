Clinical Biomarkers Market Size Worth USD 38.79 billion by 2027 | Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

According to Emergen Research the market is expected to grow USD 38.79 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Clinical Biomarkers Market Size – USD 17.98 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical biomarkers market size is expected to reach a market size of USD 38.79 Billion by 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Clinical Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Safety, Efficacy, Validation), By Disease (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Immunological Diseases), By Application, By Region, Forecast to 2027.

A biomarker is a characteristic that is objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, or biological responses to a therapeutic intervention.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2020-2027

CAGR: 10.2%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

Top Companies Operating in the Electrotherapy Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Qiagen

Abbott Laboratories

Epigenomics AG

Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on the type, the validation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period due to extensive use of this product form in the pharmaceuticals industry, as these aid in detecting drug therapy failure by recognizing non-responders with distinct genetic profiles and weak therapeutic profiles.

The cardiovascular disease segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecasted period due to rising focus on discovering cardiac biomarkers to achieve a better understanding of the pathophysiology of these diseases.

Drug discovery and development segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global clinical biomarkers market in 2019. This segment also accounted for majority share of 38.2% among the other application segments in the North America market in 2019.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the clinical biomarkers market in 2019

In 2019 North America accounted for robust double-digit revenue share of 39.9%, driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases and illnesses and ambitious policy initiatives. Local involvement of regulatory authorities as well as key players in the industry is expected to result in further exploration and production of biomarker-based drugs in the coming years.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR due to factors such as involvement of global and leading biomarker companies, competitive strategies for drug co-development, and increasing spending in R&D in developing countries in the region.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical biomarkers market on the basis of type, disease, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Safety

Efficacy

Validation

Disease Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicines

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report.

