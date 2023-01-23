Temperature Monitoring System Market Expand at a Stunning CAGR of ~6%, Driving Factors, Size and Opportunities 2023-2033

Research Nester

The global temperature monitoring system market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 5 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~6%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Temperature Monitoring System Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global temperature monitoring system market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 5 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~6%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 3 billion in the year 2023. Major key factors propelling the growth of temperature monitoring system market worldwide are increased regulations along with stringent compliance policies in the healthcare.Market Definition of Temperature Monitoring SystemThe temperature of a certain environment is managed and regulated by a temperature monitoring system. In recent years, a temperature monitoring system has become a crucial component of the healthcare, hospital, clinic, food industry, and other industries. A person could easily monitor, control, and regulate the temperature of the products in a certain setting with the help of a temperature monitoring system. When temperature-sensitive products are transported from one location to another, a temperature monitoring system ensures their safety. Further, a body temperature monitor is a type of medical equipment used to measure and track the body temperatures of adults and children two years old and older. Various varieties of thermometers are used to monitor vital indicators that include body temperature. For instance, DetelPro announced the introduction of an infrared thermometer in India in May 2020. In order to prevent cross-infection, the thermometer, which is a digital monitoring device, helps to record temperature from a distance of 3-5 cm. Also, it is projected that throughout the projection period, technological improvements such as the advent of smart gadgets would drive up demand for the items. For instance, Masimo introduced the Radius T Continuous Thermometer in October 2020, allowing for continuous patient temperature monitoring.The global temperature monitoring system market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growing demand for products from pharmaciesSurge in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseaseMandatory temperature checks in public places Therefore, people are less likely to adopt contact thermometers because of the increased risk connected with them. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global temperature monitoring system market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, there were approximately 6100 hospitals in the United States.By Application (Cold Storage, Patient Monitoring, Laboratory Area, Pharmacy, CryBy RegionThe North America temperature monitoring system market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Growing expenditure on healthcare, growing patient suffering from illness, and development in healthcare infrastructure are some of the major factors expected to boost the growth of the market in this region. Also growing prevalence of infectious disease such as convid19 and influenza is further estimated to drive the market in this region. Around 3.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States in July 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The market research report on global temperature monitoring system also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Temperature Monitoring System MarketSome of the key players of the global temperature monitoring system market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., SensoScientific, Inc., Masimo Americas, Inc., OMRON Healthcare, Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, KAZ Europe Sàrl, A&D Company Ltd., Toshiba Inc., 3M, Exergen Corporation, and others. 