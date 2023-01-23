City Smart Parking Service Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Cubic Corporation, SwarcoAG, Thales, JIESHUN, SKIDATA, Kapsch Traffic Com, KEYTOP. are among the leading companies in the City Smart Parking Service Market.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Smart Parking Service Market Value and CAGR

The global market for smart parking systems was valued at USD 5.25 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.6% between 2020 and 2029.



City Smart Parking Service Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Intelligent parking services assist drivers in locating parking spaces, paying for parking, and managing parking resources. Among the key growth drivers of the smart parking service market are: As more people migrate to urban areas, the demand for parking spaces rises. Smart parking services can assist cities in managing this demand and optimising parking resource utilization. As more people get cars, especially in developing countries, there will probably be more demand for parking services. Technology advancements, such as the widespread adoption of smart phones and the Internet of Things (IoT), facilitate the deployment and utilisation of smart parking services.

Among the dangers associated with the smart parking service market are the following: Smart parking services have limited adoption because they require drivers to use technology to locate and pay for parking. If adoption of these services is low, it could hinder market expansion. Traditional parking services, such as parking garages and lots, which may be more familiar to drivers, may compete with smart parking services. In certain regions, smart parking services could face regulatory challenges, such as privacy concerns.



City Smart Parking Service Market Key players

AmanoCorporation,XeroxCorporation,Siemens,CubicCorporation,SwarcoAG,Thales,JIESHUN,SKIDATA,Kapsch TrafficCom, KEYTOP. are among the leading companies in the City Smart Parking Service Market.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details. https://douglasinsights.com/city-smart-parking-solution-market



City Smart Parking Service Market Segmentations

By Type

• On-street

• Off-street

By Application

• Commercial Use

• Residential Use

• Government Use

• Other



Table of content

1. Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 On-street

1.2.3 Off-street

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Residential Use

1.3.4 Government Use

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 City Smart Parking Solution Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 City Smart Parking Solution Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 City Smart Parking Solution Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 City Smart Parking Solution Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 City Smart Parking Solution Market Dynamics

2.3.1 City Smart Parking Solution Industry Trends

2.3.2 City Smart Parking Solution Market Drivers

2.3.3 City Smart Parking Solution Market Challenges

2.3.4 City Smart Parking Solution Market Restraints



3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top City Smart Parking Solution Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top City Smart Parking Solution Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global City Smart Parking Solution Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by City Smart Parking Solution Revenue

3.4 Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by City Smart Parking Solution Revenue in 2021

3.5 City Smart Parking Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players City Smart Parking Solution Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into City Smart Parking Solution Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 City Smart Parking Solution Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global City Smart Parking Solution Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global City Smart Parking Solution Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 City Smart Parking Solution Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global City Smart Parking Solution Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global City Smart Parking Solution Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

….toc to be continued.



