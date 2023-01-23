Semiconductor Memory Market is Expected to Reach US$ 157.1 Bn Over the Forecast Period | Microchip Technology, SK Hynix

Semiconductor Memory Market

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coherent Market Insights added a comprehensive research report "Semiconductor Memory Market: Global Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2030" with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. Both the anticipated year 2023–2030 and the preceding five-year period between 2017 and 2022 were examined for the Semiconductor Memory Market. Researchers have examined the market's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in this report, which also offers a fair depiction of the industry. This report provides a thorough analysis and expert research of the global Semiconductor Memory market's current and future situation, together with important data and figures. This report also discusses industry drivers, trends, and forthcoming technologies that will support current growth patterns as well as new market opportunities

The global semiconductor memory market is expected to be valued at US$ 157.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Overview:

A specific type of semiconductor device used for data storage is semiconductor memory. There are two varieties of semiconductor memory: random-access memory (RAM) and read-only memory (ROM) (RAM). While ROM is non-volatile memory and permanently saves the computer's instructions, RAM is volatile memory that only stores the data the user is now working on. Contrast this with data storage devices like hard drives and CDs, which read and write data but only allow access to it in the order in which it was originally created. The key electrical component required for every computer-based PCB construction is semiconductor memory. The usage of semiconductor memory has grown over time. It is currently widely utilized in a variety of products, including cameras, smart clothing, and mobile phones.

Key Players:

The organizations are mostly concentrating on tactics like new product launches to enter the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. In the Semiconductor Memory market research report, the key players include: Microchip Technology, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, and Western Digital Corporation

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Semiconductor Memory Market, By Type:

◦ RAM

‣ SRAM

‣ SDRAM

‣ MRAM

‣ DRAM

◦ ROM

‣ EEPROM

‣ EPROM

‣ Flash Memory

‣ PROM

Global Semiconductor Memory Market, By Application:

◦ Aerospace & Defense

◦ Automotive

◦ Consumer Electronics

◦ Industrial

◦ Medical

◦ Telecommunications

◦ Others

Regional Analysis:

The report also examines the current concerns and their Future Effects on the Semiconductor Memory market by the region. The report covers all-region and countries of the Semiconductor Memory Market. The market has been segmented into numerous primary regions and a Detailed evaluation of primary countries

◘ North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Drivers:

The expansion of the semiconductor memory market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for smartphones or the rising number of smartphone users throughout the world over the projected period. For instance, 66.5% of the world's population, or more than 5 billion people, own mobile devices, according to pewresearch.org. Thus, the demand for semiconductor memory is rising quickly along with the rise in smartphone users.

In addition, increased penetration of 5G and IoT devices, rising memory requirements in gaming and entertainment applications, and rising consumer electronics product demand are some key drivers anticipated to propel the growth of the semiconductor memory market. For instance, Fujitsu introduced the new 8Mbit FRAM MB85R8M2TA with a parallel interface in November 2021. This product is the first in Fujitsu's FRAM product line to guarantee 100 trillion read/write cycle times.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The government's rigorous efforts to stop the virus's spread have halted new projects all around the world, severely impacting the semiconductor memory sector. Additionally, the pandemic disrupted supply chains and markets, which had an impact on both production and demand. However, COVID-19's effects are very short-lived. Production and demand will gradually rise if the situation becomes better. Additionally, firms that produce semiconductor memory are updating their long-term plans in an effort to be more competitive in the aftermath of the COVID epidemic. This should stimulate market expansion in turn.

Key Takeaways:

• Due to the rising demand for automotive memory solutions globally, the semiconductor memory market is anticipated to see a CAGR of 6.5% during the projected period. For example, in February 2021, Micron introduced the first automotive low-power DDR5 DRAM (LPDDR5) memory in the market that has been hardware-evaluated to meet the most demanding ASIL, ASIL D. Micron's safety-evaluated DRAM is compatible with advanced-driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot detection systems.

• Due to the increasing demand for semiconductor memory, rising consumer electronics product demand, expanding use of semiconductor memory across various industries, and swift expansion of the semiconductor industry in these regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to experience robust growth in the semiconductor memory market.

• For instance, the government of Karnataka intended to provide 200 acres of land close to Kempegowda International Airport in December 2019 to support the expansion of the semiconductor industry. In addition, the government has started a five-year subsidy program to aid in the growth of the sector.

