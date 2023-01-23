Westminster Barracks / First degree aggravated domestic assault (x5) / Domestic assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1000462

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 1/23/2023 at 0011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wall Street, Springfield, VT

ACCUSED: Isaiah Wakefield

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault (x5) and Domestic Assault

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks were advised of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street in the town of Springfield, VT. An investigation revealed Isaiah Wakefield assaulted a household member multiple times over the previous months. Wakefield was subsequently arrested for five counts of Aggravated Domestic Assault and one count of Domestic Assault.

Wakefield was transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. The court ordered he be held without bail and appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division at 1230 hours on 1/23/2023.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/2023 at 1230

COURT: Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Y

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Daniel Dermody

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)585-5055

Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov