Westminster Barracks / First degree aggravated domestic assault (x5) / Domestic assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1000462
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 1/23/2023 at 0011 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wall Street, Springfield, VT
ACCUSED: Isaiah Wakefield
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault (x5) and Domestic Assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks were advised of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street in the town of Springfield, VT. An investigation revealed Isaiah Wakefield assaulted a household member multiple times over the previous months. Wakefield was subsequently arrested for five counts of Aggravated Domestic Assault and one count of Domestic Assault.
Wakefield was transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. The court ordered he be held without bail and appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division at 1230 hours on 1/23/2023.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/2023 at 1230
COURT: Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Y
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Daniel Dermody
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)585-5055
Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov