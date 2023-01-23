Argentina NFT Market Report 2022: Collectibles and Art, Real Estate, Sports, Gaming, Utility, Fashion & Luxury - Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook, 2019-2021 & 2022-2028

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2022 NFT Survey, NFT industry in Argentina is expected to grow by 49.7% on an annual basis to reach US$681.2 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 35.7% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$681.2 million in 2022 to reach US$3862.3 million by 2028.

Scope

Argentina NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Argentina NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2019-2028

Collectibles and Art

Real Estate

Sports

Gaming

Utility

Fashion & Luxury

Other

Argentina NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key NFT Collectible Assets, 2019-2028

Digital Art

Music & Sound Clip

Videos

Memes & Gif

Other

Argentina NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency, 2019-2028

Ethereum

Solana

Avalanche

Polygon

BSC

Flow

Wax

Ronin

Other

Argentina NFT Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channels, 2019-2028

Argentina User Statistics, 2019-2028

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Argentina NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Argentina NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 Argentina NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 Argentina NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3 Argentina NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Argentina NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Argentina NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 Argentina NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Argentina NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Argentina NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Argentina NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Argentina NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 Argentina NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4 Argentina NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Argentina NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Argentina NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Argentina NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 Argentina NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 Argentina NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 Argentina NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5 Argentina NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Argentina NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Argentina NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 Argentina NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 Argentina NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 Argentina NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 Argentina NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 Argentina NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 Argentina NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 Argentina NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 Argentina NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6 Argentina NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Argentina NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Argentina NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 Argentina NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7 Argentina User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Argentina Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7.2 Argentina Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028

7.3 Argentina Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zdk58

