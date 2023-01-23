SquaredFinancial Group appoints Nour Hammoury as its Chief Market Analyst

- Commitment to offering informed trading

- Another effort to root clients' trust and widen its client base

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global brokerage firm SquaredFinancial announces the appointment of Nour Hammoury as its Chief Market Analyst. Nour's addition to the team emphasizes the company's commitment to offering investors all over the world informed trading, including spot-on information, market analysis, and live market news, as well as promoting healthy trading.

Nour is an investor, independent market strategist and financial advisor. He has more than 15 years of experience focused on forex, stocks and global economic developments, as well as central bank policies and intermarket analysis. He appears regularly on major international TV networks, such as BBC, Al-Jazeera, Al Hurra, CNBC, and Bloomberg, holding open discussions and sharing insights and readings of the markets and trends.

Philippe Ghanem, Founder of SquaredFinancial, added: "Part of our commitment to traders and investors around the world is to offer them informed trading to help them make the right investment decision. It is one of the reasons they choose us as their partners. Nour has the knowledge and background to lead our team of analysts, but most of all, he has the passion. I'm sure that his addition to the team will drive growth value to maintain our clients, root their trust, and attract a wider client base. His expertise will further amplify SquaredFinancial's aim to change the way people perceive a broker."

Nour Hammoury, Chief Market Analyst at SquaredFinancial, commented: "I'm pleased and excited to join SquaredFinancial's team at this turning point in the company's journey. The management's commitment to becoming traders' first choice and long-term partner advances knowledge and education. Trading is not a get-rich-quick scheme; it needs perseverance and stamina. And this is when market analysis comes in. A trader's knowledge of the market and its various events is the basis of healthy trading; it is what helps investors make good trading decisions."

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial has 18 years of experience in fintech and trading. It offers global solutions to traders of all generations and backgrounds who are looking for an easy and sophisticated global gateway and provides them with flexible trading of revolutionary products, including more than 10,000 instruments and services of financial assets backed with cutting-edge technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987359/Squared_Financial_Nour_Hammoury.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squaredfinancial-group-appoints-nour-hammoury-as-its-chief-market-analyst-301727607.html

SOURCE SquaredFinancial