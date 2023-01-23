Paragon Properties revolutionizes the process of obtaining residency and investor visas in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Properties, a leading real estate company in Dubai, is proud to announce its success in enabling clients to receive residency and investor visas in Dubai from across the world. The company offers a range of visa options and a seamless process to help clients invest and live in the UAE's bustling metropolis. Paragon Properties is committed to providing a seamless and hassle-free process for clients looking to invest in the UAE's booming real estate market and live in one of the world's most vibrant and cosmopolitan cities.

With a residency visa, clients can enjoy a host of benefits, including the ability to spend as much time in Dubai as they like during the visa's valid period, the freedom to come and go as they please, access to UAE bank accounts and financial services, the ability to apply for a UAE driving license, and possible visa-free travel to certain countries. Additionally, clients can sponsor their spouse and dependents, and if they successfully obtain a 10-year residency visa, they can extend their sponsorship to an executive director and one advisor in addition to their family. The 5-year and 10-year visas can be easily renewed, provided clients continue to retain their investment.

Paragon Properties offers a variety of visa options to suit client's needs, including the Six Month Multiple Entry Dubai Property Visa, the Three Year Dubai Property Visa, the Five Year Dubai Property Visa, the Ten Year Residency Visa (Golden Visa), and the UAE Retirement Visa. Each visa option offers unique benefits and is tailored to meet clients' specific requirements.

Co-Founder of Paragon Properties, Angelo Kazantzas, said, "We are thrilled to offer this service to our clients and make obtaining a residency visa in Dubai as smooth and easy as possible. We understand that investing in property and living in a new country can be daunting, but with our expert guidance and support, we will make it a seamless experience."

Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure a residency visa and invest in Dubai's burgeoning real estate market. Contact Paragon Properties today to learn more about the visa options available and how the company can help you secure your place in this exciting and dynamic city.

To learn more, visit: https://paragonproperties.ae

About Paragon Properties:

Paragon Properties is a leading real estate company in Dubai that provides clients with a wide range of property investment opportunities. With a team of experienced and knowledgeable real estate professionals, the company is committed to helping clients navigate the Dubai property market and find the perfect property that suits their needs and budget.

In addition to providing clients with access to the best properties in Dubai, Paragon Properties also offers a range of services to help clients obtain residency and investor visas in Dubai. The company is dedicated to making obtaining a residency visa as smooth and easy as possible and offers a variety of visa options to suit clients' needs.