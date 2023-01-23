Hot Stamping Foils Market Expand CAGR of ~5% Assessment for the Driving Factors, Size & Opportunities During 2023-2033

Research Nester

The global hot stamping foils market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 3 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Hot Stamping Foils Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global hot stamping foils market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 3 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of hot stamping foils market worldwide are the increasing emphasis on aesthetic appeal among various packaging manufacturers and superior durability and workability over a wide range of printing technologies.Market Definition of Hot Stamping FoilsA hot stamping process is a method of relief printing that uses pre-dried inks or foils at high temperatures to be transferred to a surface to achieve the desired effect. As the method evolved, it has included a number of different processes that can be used. A hot stamping method is one of the most popular methods of decorating plastic materials. An automatic hot stamping machine mounts a die and heats it, with the product under it. There is an inserted metal or painted paper carrier, through which the die is pressed down. An impression is made into the product’s surface using dry pigment or foil. In addition, dye-stamping does not pollute the environment since the materials used are dry. A combination of pressure and heat allows the foil to separate from the carrier material and bond to the print surface.Get a Sample PDF Brochure – https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4348 Global Hot Stamping Foils Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global hot stamping foils market can majorly be attributed to the rapid growth in the printing sector and business. Hot stamping foils are expected to have a high durability and workability, which is expected to drive their market growth. As a result, the printing industry has been expanding rapidly in recent years, which is expected to increase the demand for hot stamping foils. Approximately USD 770 billion was estimated to be the global printing industry’s market value in 2021 based on a recent survey. As of 2020, the market was valued at USD 750 billion, and is expected to reach USD 830 billion by 2026. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of hot-stamping formulation among key manufacturers is projected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, LUMAFIN hot-stamped formulation, created by Leonhard KurzStiftung& Co KG, was used by the young tea brand Tea Amo in order to catch the attention of tea connoisseurs with its bright, colorful label design as well as the tea’s flavor. In addition to being attractive and elegant, the decoration is aluminum-free and uses a hot stamping formulation.The global hot stamping foils market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing popularity of custom designs on vehiclesBoom in the electronics industryRapidly growing chemical industryIncreasing consumption of premium alcohol drinksRise in per capita incomeGlobal Hot Stamping Foils Market: Restraining FactorAs a result of the high costs associated with raw materials, the overall cost of production is increased.Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global hot stamping foils market during the forecast period.For more information about this report visit@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/hot-stamping-foils-market/4348 Global Hot Stamping Foils Market SegmentationBy End User(Cigarettes & Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others)The cigarettes & beverages segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high consumption of cigarettes, drinks and alcohol. For instance, the number of cigarettes consumed worldwide was estimated at nearly 5 trillion in 2020. It is estimated that non-alcoholic beverage sales reached USD 400 million in the United States by 2021. The labels on premium alcohol drinks and bottles are designed to attract consumers, which increases the sales of such products. Hence, this factor is anticipated to augment segment growth over the forecast period.By Product (Metallic, Pigment, Hologram, and Specialty)By Carrier Film (Paper, Cellulose Acetate, Polypropylene, Polythene, Polyester, and PET)By Label & Packaging (Narrow Web Label, Wet Glue Label, Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Packaging, and Printing)By RegionThe Asia Pacific hot stamping foils market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions backed by the rising demand for vehicles by growing population. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles, the region produced 46,732,785 vehicles in 2021, an increase from 44,276,549 units in 2020. The total number of units sold in the region was 42,663,736 units in 2021, up from 40,322,544 units in 2020.Hot stamping foils are widely used in printing customized designs on vehicles and cars. Furthermore, the development of the printing sector and rapid growth of packaging industry in the region is another factor expected to drive the hot stamping foils market growth in region over the forecast period. Approximately 220 billion rupees were invested in the Indian print industry in 2021. The print industry is expected to grow at a rate of around 3% annually by 2024, valuing 250 billion Indian rupees.The market research report on global hot stamping foils also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4348 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Hot Stamping Foils MarketSome of the key players of the global hot stamping foils market are LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung& Co. 