Sports Medicine Market Worth USD 9.86 Billion by 2026 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, Sports Medicine Market to Reach USD 9.86 Billion by 2026; Rising Awareness about Healthy Lifestyle to Augur Well for the Market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports medicine market size is predicted to USD 9.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and obesity, is escalating participation in sports activities. Moreover, rising awareness about a healthy lifestyle will spur participation of children in sports activities, which in turn will contribute positively to the sports medicine market revenue. According to Stanford children’s Health statics, more than 30 million children and teens in the U.S participate in organized sports. Whereas one-third of the injuries reported are sports injuries. Furthermore, innovation in new products and surgical devices will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries in developed and developing nations will further create new sales opportunities for the sports medicine market analysis.

Key Industry Development

Smith & Nephew launched iIntellio connected tower platform to connect and control sports medicine systems. It has a remote control, an on-screen display optimized for surgeon workflow, and a cloud-based image management portal.

American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) announced the launch of open access Video Journal of Sports Medicine (VJSM), a video-based teaching and learning platform. AOSSM has developed this with the mindset of digital learning and to deliver best practices across sports medicine in the management of athletes and active people.

Smith+Nephew, medical technology business, announced the HEALICOIL KNOTLESS Suture Anchor launch to expand its comprehensive line of advanced healing solutions for rotator cuff repair.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sports-medicine-market-102034





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 5.8% 2026 Value Projection USD 9.86 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 6.26 Billion Historical Data 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 130





Key Takeaways

Sports injuries include spondylolysis, fractures, strains and sprains, stitches, disc injuries and Scheuermann's disease.

According to the EU IDB sports catalogue, about 4.5 million people aged 15 and over are treated in a hospital for injuries each year.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the projection period.

By Device Type Analysis the Global market of sports medicine can be segmented into surgical devices, bone rebuilding devices, body support devices.









The sports medicine market stood at USD 6.26 billion in 2018. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/sports-medicine-market-102034





Rising Number of Medical Sports Centres will Accelerate Revenue in North America

North America stood at USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing number of medical sports centers will aid the expansion of the market in North America. The growing participation in sports and physical activities by children will augment the healthy growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. The rising demand for sports medicine from developing countries such as China, India, and Japan will boost the sports medicine market trends. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to educate healthcare professionals and promote research will further facilitate growth in the region.

Acquisition of Ivy Sports Medicine by Stryker will Enable Speedy Market Expansion

The announcement of Stryker's Endoscopy division, a visualization platform enabling distinguish anatomy across all minimally invasive procedures, acquired Ivy Sports Medicine, LLC, medical equipment production company. The acquisition will enable Stryker to provide customers with a complete meniscal platform to better serve their patients. The agreement between the companies will boost the sports medicine market share owing to the portfolio of the company, which includes the only FDA-approved collagen meniscus implant (CMI) on the market a reliable and innovative all-inside repair device, as well as an inside-out meniscal suturing platform. In addition, the developing sports infrastructure, along with the growing patient pool in hospitals, will facilitate the growth of the market. According to the EU IDB catalog of sports, about 4.5 million people aged 15 and above have been treated in hospital for a sports injury each year. In addition, the presence of opportunities such as corporate funding & scholarships for students will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.





Quick Buy - Sports Medicine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102034





Factors affecting the growth of Sports Medicine industry?

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the sports medicine industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing participation in sports and physical activity: As more people engage in sports and physical activity, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for sports medicine products and services.

Advances in technology: The development of new and improved medical devices, diagnostic tools, and treatment options is driving growth in the sports medicine industry.

Growing awareness of the importance of injury prevention: There is a growing awareness of the importance of injury prevention in sports, which is leading to an increase in the demand for sports medicine products and services.

Government support and funding: Governments around the world are increasingly providing financial support and funding for sports medicine research, which is driving growth in the industry.

Aging population: As the population ages, there is an increase in the number of people who are participating in sports and physical activity, leading to an increase in the demand for sports medicine products and services.

Increase in the number of youth sports: The number of youth participating in sports is increasing, this leads to more demand for the sports medicine industry for their injuries and treatments.

Increase in the number of professional athletes: With the rise of professional sports, the number of professional athletes is also increasing, leading to more demand for the sports medicine industry for their injuries and treatments.

Increase in the number of adventure sports: With the rise of adventure sports like rock climbing, bungee jumping, and other extreme sports, the number of injuries and accidents is also increasing, leading to more demand for the sports medicine industry.

Some of the Major Companies in the Sports Medicine Market Include:

Arthrex, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Other players





Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/sports-medicine-market-102034





Table of Content

Global Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Surgery Devices Bone Reconstruction Devices Body Support Devices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Knee Head & Neck Shoulder Ankle & Foot Wrist and Elbow Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Surgery Devices Bone Reconstruction Devices Body Support Devices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Knee Head & Neck Shoulder Ankle & Foot Wrist and Elbow Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Surgery Devices Bone Reconstruction Devices Body Support Devices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Knee Head & Neck Shoulder Ankle & Foot Wrist and Elbow Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Continued...

Related Links:

Orthobiologics Market Size, Share | Global Share and Industry Analysis

Size, Share | Global Share and Industry Analysis Orthopedic Implants Market Global Industry Trends and Analysis

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com