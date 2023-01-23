Green Week in Berlin, Opportunity to know Requirements of European Consumer (Minister)

MOROCCO, January 23 - The international green week in Berlin is an opportunity for Moroccan producers to know the standards and requirements of European consumers in general, and German in particular, said Friday, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohammed Sadiki.

Moroccan exhibitors take the opportunity of this exhibition, which has reopened its doors after two years of stoppage, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, to present a wide range of local products, Sadiki told the press, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Moroccan pavilion at this 87th edition, held from 20 to 29 January.

According to him, this is an extremely important space to establish trade relations, to promote the diversity of Moroccan products and expand the European market through the German market.

This year, the Moroccan pavilion has a score of cooperatives and economic interest groups, representing the regions of Morocco, which exhibit a wide variety of local products, reflecting the authenticity and richness of the national soil, he said.

For his part, El Mehdi El Alami, director of promotion and development within Morocco Foodex, which organizes the Moroccan pavilion, said in a statement to MAP, that this exhibition aims to promote products of Moroccan origin and especially local products, through a participation on a pavilion of over 600 sqm.

"This edition allows us to highlight the quality and diversity of Moroccan products and especially to present to German consumers a wide range of our products," he added.

Among the products exhibited, olive oil, argan oil, saffron, spices, dates, couscous... This participation is part of the national strategy for the development of local products.

This event is a great opportunity for the Kingdom to highlight the potential and strengths of the Moroccan food sector and increase market share and diversify outlets, especially for products with high added value, according to a statement by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests.

MAP: 20 January 2023