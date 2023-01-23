Dry Eye Syndrome Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry Eye Syndrome Market Value and CAGR

Dry eye syndrome, also known as dry eye disease, is a condition in which the eyes either do not produce enough tears or produce poor quality tears. This can cause discomfort, redness, and a dry or grittiness in the eyes.

Dry eye syndrome can be treated with a variety of methods, including artificial tears, ointments, and prescription medications. Surgery may be required in severe cases to improve tear production.

The global dry eye syndrome market was valued at USD 5.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 7.89 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is expected to grow in the coming years as people become more aware of the condition and more treatment options become available. Market growth is also being driven by things like an aging population, more people having eye problems, and more people using digital devices.

The market is divided into three sections: product, distribution channel, and geography. The market is segmented by product into artificial tears, ointments, and prescription medications. Because of their ease of availability and low cost, artificial tears are the most widely used product. The market is divided into three segments based on distribution channel: hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Because of the increasing number of hospital visits for eye-related disorders, hospital pharmacies are expected to dominate the market.

The market is also divided by geography, with North America expected to dominate due to the rising prevalence of dry eye syndrome and the availability of advanced treatment options. The growth of the market is also expected to get a big boost from Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are propelling the dry eye syndrome treatment market forward:

1. Making more people aware of the condition: Making more people aware of the signs and symptoms of dry eye syndrome and the different ways to treat it is driving the demand for treatment.

2. Aging population: Because of the natural decline in tear production that occurs with age, the aging population is more prone to dry eye syndrome. This is driving treatment demand.

3. The number of people with eye problems is going up. As the number of people with eye problems like diabetes and high blood pressure goes up, so does the number of people with dry eye syndrome, which drives the need for treatment.

4. Increased use of digital devices: The strain placed on the eyes by digital devices such as smartphones and computers is leading to dry eye syndrome. This is driving treatment demand.

5. Access to a variety of treatment options: The demand for treatment is driven by the fact that there are a lot of treatment options, such as artificial tears, ointments, and prescription drugs.



Dry Eye Syndrome Market Keyplayers

The key players in the dry eye syndrome market are Johnson & Johnson Vision, Acadia Pharmaceutical, Allostera Pharma, I-Med Pharma Inc., Allergan, Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Valent Pharmaceuticals, Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., AFT Pharmaceuticals, Novaliq GmBH, Auven Therapeutics, and others.



Dry Eye Syndrome Market Segmentations

By Type

• Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

• Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome

By Product

• Anti-inflammatory

• Artificial Tears

• Lubricants

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Dry Eye Syndrome Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including Dry Eye Syndrome Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The Dry Eye Syndrome Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This Dry Eye Syndrome Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Dry Eye Syndrome Market



