Automotive Lighting Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Lighting Market Value and CAGR

The lights used on vehicles to improve visibility and safety when driving at night or in low light conditions are referred to as automotive lighting. Headlights, taillights, turn signals, and brake lights, as well as interior and exterior lights, are examples of these lights.

The automotive lighting market was worth USD 28.24 billion in 2021, and it is expected to grow to USD 44.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

The global automotive lighting market is expected to expand in the coming years as demand for advanced lighting technologies rises and electric and hybrid vehicles become more popular. Government rules about vehicle safety are getting stricter, and more and more people are using advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The market is segmented based on technology, vehicle type, application, and geography. Based on technology, the market is divided into halogen, xenon, and LED lights. LED lights are expected to dominate the market due to their energy efficiency and longer lifespan compared to halogen and xenon lights. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. Passenger cars are expected to dominate the market due to the increasing sales of passenger cars worldwide. Based on application, the market is segmented into front lighting, rear lighting, and interior lighting.

The market is also segmented by geography, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for vehicles in countries such as China and India. The North American and European regions are also expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.



Automotive Lighting Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are propelling the growth of the automotive lighting market:

• Consumers are increasingly demanding advanced lighting technologies such as LED and xenon lights because they are more energy efficient and have a longer lifespan than traditional halogen lights.

• Growing demand for automotive lighting is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, as these vehicles require advanced lighting technologies to improve visibility and safety.

• Stricter government regulations: Governments all over the world are enacting stricter vehicle safety regulations, which is driving demand for advanced lighting technologies that improve visibility and safety.

• Adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is increasing: The growing use of ADAS is increasing demand for advanced lighting technologies that can improve visibility and safety for drivers and passengers.

• Rising vehicle sales: Rising vehicle sales worldwide are expected to drive demand for automotive lighting, as all vehicles require lighting for visibility and safety.



Automotive Lighting Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the automotive lighting market include Osram Licht AG, Hella KGAA, Infineon Technologies AG, LG Electronics, Valeo SA, Marelli Magnetti, Hyundai Mobis, Varroc, Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd, and Robert Bosch GmbH.



Automotive Lighting Market Segmentations

By Vehicle Type Automotive Lighting Market has been segmented into:

• Automotive Lighting for Passenger Cars

• Automotive Lighting for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

• Automotive Lighting for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

• Automotive Lighting for Electric Vehicles

• Automotive Lighting for Two Wheelers

By Application Automotive Lighting Market has been segmented into:

• Front Headlights

• Fog Lights

• Rear Lights

• Side Lights

• Interior Lights

By Sales Channel Automotive Lighting Market has been segmented into:

• Automotive Lighting through OEMs



• Automotive Lighting through Aftermarket

