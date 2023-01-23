Hand sanitizer market size to grow by USD 458.83 million from 2020 to 2025: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hand sanitizer market size is estimated to increase by USD 458.83 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others - Buy the report!

Global hand sanitizer market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global hand sanitizer market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers a wide range of hand sanitizers such as 3M Avaguard Handrub.

The company offers a wide range of hand sanitizers such as Avaguard Handrub. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of hand sanitizers such as Godrej protekt.

The company offers a wide range of hand sanitizers such as Godrej protekt. GOJO Industries Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hand sanitizers such as foam hand sanitizers and hand sanitizer wipes.

The company offers a wide range of hand sanitizers such as foam hand sanitizers and hand sanitizer wipes. L Brands Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hand sanitizers through its brand Bath & Body Works.

The company offers a wide range of hand sanitizers through its brand Bath & Body Works. For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Vendor landscape –

The global hand sanitizer market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hand sanitizer in the market are 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group, Vi-Jon Inc., and others.

Vendors focus on R&D, technology, labor, and branding to compete in the market. They invest significantly in the procurement of high-quality raw materials to develop products. Vendors also focus on brand building and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Global hand sanitizer market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (gel, foam, spray, and wipe), end-user (commercial, residential, and institutional), and distribution channel (offline and online).

The gel segment will account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are launching new products in this segment to meet the rising demand from consumers. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of hand sanitizers with vibrant fragrances.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global hand sanitizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hand sanitizer market.

Europe will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key contributors to the hand sanitizer market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising health consciousness has increased the demand for hand sanitizers in Europe , which, in turn, will drive the hand sanitizer market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global hand sanitizer market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The launch of new products is driving the hand sanitizer market growth. For instance, Dr. Bronner's offers Peppermint scented Organic Hand Sanitizer. Similarly, ITC offers the Savlon brand of sanitizers for children. Such product launches will fuel the growth of the hand sanitizer market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing demand for customized products is a key trend in the market. Offices and other commercial end-users are focusing on customized products. Such products have gained popularity in developed countries as well as in emerging countries. As a result, the demand for customized office supplies, including hand sanitizers, is high in these countries. The leading vendors offer customized and personalized products to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their offerings. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The presence of counterfeit products is challenging the hand sanitizer market growth. Counterfeit products are made of low-quality raw materials and have several side effects. The penetration of e-commerce facilitates the easy distribution, sales, and reach of counterfeit products. Moreover, the low prices of these products contribute to their demand. This has an adverse impact on the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors, which will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this hand sanitizer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hand sanitizer market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the hand sanitizer market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hand sanitizer market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

