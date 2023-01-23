Fission Hires Environment and Regulatory Expert to Lead Environmental Assessment Process

ir@fissionuranium.com

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has hired Jeff Pryznyk, Engineering Licensee, A.Sc.T as the Company's Environmental Manager. Mr. Pryznyk is an environment, health and safety professional with two decades of experience working in Saskatchewan, including 15 years in mining. Much of that experience was gained working for uranium producer, Cameco, where he held positions in environmental management and regulatory affairs at Cigar Lake mine during construction and operation. He holds a license to practice engineering in Saskatchewan and is also an applied science technologist.

In this important role, Mr. Pryznyk will lead Fission's Environmental Assessment process, the submission of the Environmental Impact Statement, and the subsequent licensing and permitting of the project through to construction and production. He will also further expand Fission's robust approach to sustainable development by establishing additional, long-term processes for environmental stewardship in sustainability, protection and compliance as the Company advances through development.

Gary Haywood, VP Operations for Fission, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Jeff Pryznyk to Fission. He has an invaluable skillset – the result of providing oversight for environmental and regulatory affairs at Cameco's Cigar Lake mine in Saskatchewan, the world's highest-grade uranium mine. Mr. Pryznyk will be an excellent addition to the Fission technical team as we continue through environmental assessment and permitting phase of development at PLS and beyond."

Jeff Pryznyk replaces Aaron MacDonell who has resigned from his position to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. MacDonell for his time with the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

