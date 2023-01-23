Austria NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2022-2028: Focus on Collectibles and Art, Real Estate, Sports, Gaming, Utility, and Fashion & Luxury

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NFT industry in Austria is expected to grow by 46.2% on an annual basis to reach US$368.4 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.4% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$368.4 million in 2022 to reach US$1892.5 million by 2028.

Scope

Austria NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Austria NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2019-2028

Collectibles and Art

Real Estate

Sports

Gaming

Utility

Fashion & Luxury

Other

Austria NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key NFT Collectible Assets, 2019-2028

Digital Art

Music & Sound Clip

Videos

Memes & Gif

Other

Austria NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency, 2019-2028

Ethereum

Solana

Avalanche

Polygon

BSC

Flow

Wax

Ronin

Other

Austria NFT Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channels, 2019-2028

Austria User Statistics, 2019-2028

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Austria NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Austria NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 Austria NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 Austria NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3 Austria NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Austria NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 Austria NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Austria NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Austria NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Austria NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Austria NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 Austria NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5 Austria NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Austria NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Austria NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 Austria NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 Austria NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 Austria NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 Austria NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 Austria NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 Austria NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 Austria NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 Austria NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6 Austria NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Austria NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Austria NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 Austria NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7 Austria User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Austria Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7.2 Austria Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028

7.3 Austria Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkhq6t

