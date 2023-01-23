RETRANSMISSION: Cruz Battery Metals Secures Drill Contractor for the Phase-3 Drill Program on the Solar Lithium Project in Nevada, Directly Bordering American Lithium Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") wishes to announce the Company has contracted Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. ("Harris") to begin a Phase-3 drill program shortly on the 100-percent owned, 8,135-acre Solar Lithium Project in Nevada, directly bordering American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (See map below). The Company has already received approval from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for up to 22 additional holes. To date, every hole drilled on the 'Solar Lithium Project' has discovered lithium, including values as high as 1,300 ppm Li (announced on January 17, 2022).

The 'Solar Lithium Project' directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project. On December 1, 2022, American Lithium Corp. announced an updated resource estimate, prepared by Stantec Consulting Ltd., for the TLC lithium claystone property containing 8.83 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) measured & indicated with another 1.86 million tonnes LCE inferred. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Jim Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals stated, "We are pleased to be working again with Harris Exploration Drilling for our phase-3 drill program on the 8,135-acre Solar Lithium Project in Nevada, comprising a large footprint directly bordering American Lithium. Harris performed the drilling during our phase I and II drill programs that discovered the presence of lithium in all 6 holes drilled to date. Our neighbor, American Lithium Corp., was recently uplisted to the NASDAQ and has also recently announced a substantial increase to their resource estimate. We couldn't be more optimistic about the future of the Solar Lithium Project. Cruz's goal is to locate and provide a new, domestically sourced, battery grade lithium deposit. Considering that Cruz is well-funded with $3.5 million in the treasury, the fact the lithium prices continue to show strength, and that Cruz will be coming into an active news cycle period, management feels that everything is now in place to give our shareholders the best chance of success on this project."

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 8,135-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's 6,146-acre Hector cobalt project is located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver, and diamonds. Cruz's BC project is the 1,542-acre War Eagle cobalt project. Cruz's Idaho projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project' and the 80- acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

