RETRANSMISSION: Defence to Present at the 9th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360º Summit in New-York February 7-10, 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. DTC DTC DTCFF ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that Defence will attend, from February 7-10, 2023, the Immuno-Oncology 360º "IO360º" premier meeting across all stakeholders in Immuno-Oncology during the 2023 summit at the New-York Marriott Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, New-York.

IO360° offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear from stakeholders representing both the science and business communities who report on the latest data impacting Immuno-Oncology to fight a wider range of cancers. www.io360summit.com

Defence's CEO, Mr. Sébastien Plouffe and Dr. Moutih Rafei, VP-Research and Development are looking forward to meeting you at the booth #16 during the Conference. In addition, Dr. Moutih Rafei will present live on Cell Therapy Day on Tuesday February 7th at 5:25 pm on Track A "Novel Engineered Cell Therapies and Concepts". Defence's ARM vaccine will be presented to the audience. Dr. Rafei will also present live on IO Novel Technology Showcase Day on Wednesday February 8th at 11:10 am on Track B during which Defence's AccumTM platform technology will be introduced. This session showcases companies that have technologies and solutions that will help stakeholders in the IO field advance developments that provide treatment for cancer patients.

"With the field of cell therapy rapidly advancing with exciting results, Defence's presence to the IO360˚ is definitely a key event to introduce its AccumTM platform technology to the US science and business communities by showing its data that will have a positive impact on immuno-oncology to fight multiple cancers," says Mr. Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

According to Research and Markets, the immuno-oncology market size was valued at US$45.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.30% during 2022-2030.

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5693577/immuno-oncology-market-size-share-trends?utm_source=GNOM&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_code=nkffvp&utm_campaign=1785151+-+Immuno-oncology+Global+Market+Report+2022%3a+Approval+of+Novel+Therapies+Boosts+Sector+Growth&utm_exec=como322prd

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152104