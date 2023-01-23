Bampooh Releases An Eco-friendly, 100% Sustainable Bamboo Toilet Paper

Bampooh, an eco-conscious company, has introduced a bamboo toilet paper designed to make an environmental impact. This 100% sustainable toilet paper is made from 100% biodegradable bamboo, is septic-safe, hypoallergenic, and free of fragrances and dyes.

Bampooh prides itself in its dedication to providing consumers with a more environmentally friendly and sustainable option for toilet paper.

“Bampooh stands out from other brands because we are committed to preserving the environment while providing our customers with a high-quality product they can trust. Using sustainable materials like bamboo instead of tree pulp or recycled material like other major brands do, you can rest assured that you’re doing your part to help reduce environmental impact while still enjoying a superior quality product with each use.”

A Closer Look At Bampooh’s Toilet Paper

The Bampooh team has dedicated countless hours of research and development to arrive at a more environmentally friendly and sustainable option for toilet paper. Using 100% biodegradable bamboo, they have created bamboo toilet paper that is septic-safe, hypoallergenic, and free of fragrances and dyes. When asked about the softness and quality of their bamboo toilet paper, a Bampooh spokesperson stated, “its softness and durability surpasses that of other recycled or traditional toilet paper.”

With a higher absorbency rate than traditional toilet paper, Bampooh advertises its bamboo toilet paper to hold up to three times its weight in water. This bamboo toilet paper is also BPA-free, making it safer and healthier for the environment and your family.

Giving Back To Their Community

Bampooh is much more than just talk; with every order, a portion of profits is donated to the leading climate action company Ecolgi – and for a good reason. Ecolgi helps fund over 54.9 million trees worldwide, ensuring that new trees are planted in areas where it's needed most. Bampooh also helps spread awareness of bamboo toilet paper and eco-friendly lifestyle tips through its content.

Bampooh’s Commitment To Sustainability

Bampooh is dedicated to reducing waste and providing eco-friendly products. Their team is committed to ensuring that your shipment is sent in the most sustainable way possible. All of their deliveries are contained within a recyclable, plastic-free box to achieve this. As part of Bampooh’s environmental stewardship, they are proud to offer carbon-neutral shipping on all orders – an initiative that strives to offset the emission caused by the impact of shipping goods. This is done through investing in climate protection or emission-reducing projects, such as tree planting and renewable energy sources. By choosing Bampooh for your shipping needs, you can rest assured that you’re doing your part in helping to combat climate change and improve air quality. Bampooh understands that no one solution will solve climate change; however, they believe it’s essential to take small steps toward a more sustainable future, and every contribution counts.

