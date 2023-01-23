Swim Nappies Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Swim nappies are a small but important part of the overall baby and child swimwear market, which is worth billions of dollars globally. The market for baby and child swimwear has been growing in recent years, driven by an increase in the popularity of water-based activities and the expansion of the global tourism industry. It is likely that the market for swim nappies will continue to grow along with the overall market for baby and child swimwear.

A swim diaper or swim nappy is a diaper that is made for those who are incontinent, usually babies or toddlers, which is worn underneath a bathing suit, or as a bathing suit. Swim diapers can be reusable and disposable. They are not intended to be absorbent, but only to contain solid waste (feces); the lack of absorbency prevents the swim diaper from swelling with water. The global Swim Diapers market was valued at USD 458 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 532.5 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2018-2025.



Swim Nappies Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can drive growth in the swim nappies market. Some potential drivers include: Increased awareness of the importance of proper hygiene in public swimming pools and water parks. The growing popularity of swimming as a recreational activity and exercise option. An increase in the number of people taking vacations or traveling to beach or pool destinations.

There are also several risks that could potentially impact the growth of the swim nappies market. Some of these risks include: Changes in consumer preferences or buying habits. Competition from other types of hygiene products, such as disposable underwear or regular diapers. Economic downturns or recession that could lead to a decrease in discretionary spending on non-essential items like swim nappies.



Swim Nappies Market Keyplayers

Kimberly-Clark, P&G, Unicharm, Ontex, Essity, Daio, Guangdong Wuyang, I Play, Kushies Baby, Alvababy, Babyganics, Splash About, Charlie Banana, Ecoable, Beau & Belle Littles, Thirsties are some of the major key players.



Swim Nappies Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Disposable

• Reusable

Segment by Application

• Boys

• Girls



Table of content

1 Swim Nappies Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Swim Nappies

1.2 Swim Nappies Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Swim Nappies Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Disposable

1.2.3 Reusable

1.3 Swim Nappies Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Swim Nappies Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Boys

1.3.3 Girls

1.4 Global Swim Nappies Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Swim Nappies Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Swim Nappies Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Swim Nappies Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Swim Nappies Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Swim Nappies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Swim Nappies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Swim Nappies Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Swim Nappies Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Swim Nappies Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Swim Nappies Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Swim Nappies Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Swim Nappies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Swim Nappies Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Swim Nappies Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Swim Nappies Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Swim Nappies Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Swim Nappies Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Swim Nappies Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Swim Nappies Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Swim Nappies Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Swim Nappies Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Swim Nappies Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Swim Nappies Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Swim Nappies Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Swim Nappies Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Swim Nappies Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Swim Nappies Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Swim Nappies Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Swim Nappies Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Swim Nappies Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Swim Nappies Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Swim Nappies Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Swim Nappies Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Swim Nappies Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Swim Nappies Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Swim Nappies Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Swim Nappies Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Swim Nappies Price by Application (2017-2022)

…TOC to be continued…



