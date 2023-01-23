Tickets Now on Sale for Club World Cup - FIFA

MOROCCO, January 23 - Ticketing for the Club World Cup, scheduled to be held in Rabat and Tangier from February 1 to 11, is now open, FIFA announced Friday.

Ticket prices are split into three categories and start at just MAD 50 (USD 5) for the tournament's first three matches, including Wydad v. Al Hilal on 4 February. Prices start at MAD 100 (USD 10) for the semi-finals, when Real Madrid and Flamengo enter the competition, and MAD 200 (USD 20) for the final in Rabat, FIFA said on its website.

Tickets are now on sale, and will also be available to buy online at FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis for the duration of the tournament, subject to availability. Accessibility tickets are available upon request.

The tournament will feature four-time winners Real Madrid, Flamengo, Seattle Sounders, Al Ahly, Auckland City, Al Hilal and Morocco’s Wydad.

