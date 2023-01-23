Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,869 in the last 365 days.

Tickets Now on Sale for Club World Cup - FIFA

Tickets Now on Sale for Club World Cup - FIFA

MOROCCO, January 23 - Ticketing for the Club World Cup, scheduled to be held in Rabat and Tangier from February 1 to 11, is now open, FIFA announced Friday.

Ticket prices are split into three categories and start at just MAD 50 (USD 5) for the tournament's first three matches, including Wydad v. Al Hilal on 4 February. Prices start at MAD 100 (USD 10) for the semi-finals, when Real Madrid and Flamengo enter the competition, and MAD 200 (USD 20) for the final in Rabat, FIFA said on its website.

Tickets are now on sale, and will also be available to buy online at FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis for the duration of the tournament, subject to availability. Accessibility tickets are available upon request.

The tournament will feature four-time winners Real Madrid, Flamengo, Seattle Sounders, Al Ahly, Auckland City, Al Hilal and Morocco’s Wydad.

MAP:  20 January 2023

You just read:

Tickets Now on Sale for Club World Cup - FIFA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.