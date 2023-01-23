Telepresence Equipment Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telepresence Equipment Market Value and CAGR

Telepresence refers to technologies that enable a user to appear to be present, feel present, or have an effect in a space that the user does not physically inhabit. Telepresence can include video teleconferencing tools that send a video and audio stream to a remote location, as well as more complex robotics installations that can help a user do tasks from a remote location.

The global telepresence equipment market was worth USD 1.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a 3.8 % CAGR during the forecast period. Telepresence equipment, which includes a microphone, telepresence camera, and display devices, is used for high-quality remote communication. It offers a collaborative, immersive experience with high-quality video and audio. While cancelling out environmental interferences, the audio and speech quality are free of echoes and static breaks.



Telepresence Equipment Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A variety of drivers are propelling the telepresence equipment market forward. These are some examples: Increased use of remote work: The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in the number of people working remotely, driving demand for telepresence equipment capable of enabling effective remote communication and collaboration. Improved technology: In recent years, telepresence equipment has become more advanced and user-friendly, making it more appealing to a wider range of users.

A number of risks may also have an impact on the growth of the telepresence equipment market. These are some examples: Alternative technologies pose a threat: The market for telepresence equipment is highly competitive, with a variety of alternative technologies, such as videoconferencing software, that may be less expensive and more convenient for some users. Concerns about telepresence equipment security: There are concerns about the security of telepresence equipment, particularly videoconferencing systems, which could potentially be hacked or used to transmit sensitive information.

Telepresence Equipment Market Keyplayers

Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Array Telepresence, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indorama Ventures, Public Company Limited, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo Inc., ZTE Corporation, HP Inc., Sony Corporation are some of the major key players.



Telepresence Equipment Market Segmentations

By End user:

• Large Enterprise

• Medium Enterprise

• Small Enterprise

By Type:

• Multi-Codec Telepresence

• Personal Telepresence

• Immersive Telepresence

• Room based Telepresence

By Form Factor:

• End-Points

• Infrastructure

By Vertical:

• Healthcare

• Education

• Pharmaceuticals

• Government

• Commercial

• Scientific

• Construction & Engineering

• Entertainment

• Others



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Telepresence Equipment Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Telepresence Equipment Market, by End-user, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Telepresence Equipment Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Telepresence Equipment Market, by Form Factor, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Telepresence Equipment Market, by Vertical, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Telepresence Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rapid advancement in 5G technology

3.1.1.2. Strategic initiatives by market players

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Limitations regarding the user experience of this technology

3.1.2.2. High cost of installation

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Technological advancements

3.1.3.2. Rapid growth in digital education after occurrence of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4. Global Telepresence Equipment Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Telepresence Equipment Market, by End-user

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Telepresence Equipment Market by End-user, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-user 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Telepresence Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Large Enterprise

5.4.2. Medium Enterprise

5.4.3. Small Enterprise

Chapter 6. Global Telepresence Equipment Market, by Type

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Telepresence Equipment Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Telepresence Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Multi-Codec Telepresence

6.3.2. Personal Telepresence

6.3.3. Immersive Telepresence

6.3.4. Room based Telepresence

…TOC to be continued…



