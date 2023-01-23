iSwiss Obtains Insurance License in UAE and Prepares to Become a Global Player
The Swiss Group Expands in UAE's Insurance Market under CEO Christopher Aleo's leadership
The insurance license in the UAE represents an important step for ISWISS, which will be able to expand its presence in a strong growth market and diversify its range of products and services.”DUBAI, UAE, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The banking group ISWISS is a well-established player in the financial sector, with licenses in various types of activities worldwide. Recently, the group obtained an insurance license for all branches, both life and non-life, in the United Arab Emirates. With this new license, ISWISS Insurance, the group's company dedicated to insurance, has been accredited to operate outside the boundaries of the United Arab Emirates and is preparing to become a global player. The CEO of the ISWISS group is Dr. Christopher Aleo, who led the acquisition of this insurance license in the UAE and is preparing to lead the company towards a future of success and growth.
— Aleo Christopher
The insurance license in the United Arab Emirates represents an important step for ISWISS, which will be able to expand its presence in a strong growth market and diversify its range of products and services. The group, with this move, will be able to access a market with a strong potential for growth, particularly in the life branch.
ISWISS Insurance is a company that stands out for its long experience and expertise in the insurance sector, with a solid base of customers in Switzerland and Europe. The license in the UAE represents an opportunity for the company to expand its presence in a strong growth market and diversify its range of products and services. Under Dr. Aleo's leadership, ISWISS Insurance is well positioned to take full advantage of this opportunity and continue to grow globally.
