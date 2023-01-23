Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market by 2018-2027 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation - Douglas Insights

There are many key players in the market, including Becton, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Dickinson and Company, Olympus, Lumenis, Dornier MedTech GmBH, and others as well.

/EIN News/ -- Douglas - Isle of Man, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kidney stones are a fairly common occurrence in the medical environment, and most doctors get to witness a couple of cases at some point in their lives. The kidney stone retrieval devices are, therefore, necessary and will be necessary for a long time. The market for these devices is growing steadily as the factors contributing to kidney stones continue to rise in the general population. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the prevalence of nephrolithiasis.

Nephrolithiasis is the medical term for kidney stones. It is caused by a variety of factors, including an improper diet, excessive body weight, medical complications, and an excess of certain dietary supplements that can get deposited in your kidneys.

The Covid-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the kidney stone retrieval device market because many elective procedures and non-essential procedures were delayed. Many patients were denied care as well due to their condition being manageable and to prevent the worsening of the outbreak, which is why the market saw a slight decline during this time. However, authorities and experts were able to determine that kidney damage was one of the complications of severe cases of Covid-19, and kidney stone retrieval devices were required for these cases at the time.

Kidney stone retrieval devices are segmented into different instruments, including lithotripters, ureteroscopes, baskets for stone removal, and other essential products that assist healthcare professionals in retrieving kidney stones. Amongst all the instruments used for kidney stone retrievers, the lithotripters are the fastest-growing segment. They use ultrasonic shockwaves with the help of ultrasound or fluoroscopy, which help break the large stones into smaller stones that the patient can eventually pass easily from their urinary tract. Lithotripsy is growing faster than any other instrument because it is used to perform a non-invasive procedure, which is much preferable to invasive surgery.

Incidences of urolithiasis in Europe and surrounding areas have increased in the past few years, according to epidemiological reports. Age and gender are the correlated factors that determine the production of stones. The procedure of kidney stone retrieval is usually safe and uncomplicated which is why it is readily performed as well.

Further research in nephrolithiasis, the development of newer methods of treatment, and government incentives to drive growth are the driving factors for the kidney stone retrieval device market. The high prevalence of nephrolithiasis and urolithiasis worldwide is also greatly contributing to the growth of the market at present.

The current dominating region in the market is North America. North America is the hub of healthcare, and most developments in healthcare begin from this region. Most of the key players in the kidney stone retrieval device market are also present in North America, which is why it holds the greatest share of the market at present.

There are many key players in the market, including Becton, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Dickinson and Company, Olympus, Lumenis, Dornier MedTech GmBH, and others as well.

The countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

