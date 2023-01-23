Submit Release
News Search

There were 414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,721 in the last 365 days.

Morocco Condemns Swedish Extremists' Acts of Burning Holy Qur'an - MFA

Morocco Condemns Swedish Extremists' Acts of Burning Holy Qur'an - MFA

MOROCCO, January 23 - The Kingdom of Morocco strongly condemns the acts of Swedish extremists who burned the Holy Qur'an in Stockholm on Saturday, while expressing "its categorical rejection of this dangerous act."

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates stressed that "the Kingdom of Morocco is shocked by the Swedish authorities' authorisation of this unacceptable act, which took place in front of the Swedish forces of law and order, and asks them to intervene to prevent an attack on the Holy Qur'an and the sacred religious symbols of Muslims."

"This hateful act, which offends the sensibilities of more than a billion Muslims, can fuel anger and hatred between religions and peoples," the same source stressed.

The values of tolerance and coexistence demand that the logic of "double standards" be abandoned and that the same intransigence and firmness be shown in the face of any attack on the sacred symbols of religions and the feelings of their followers, the statement concludes.

 

MAP :    22 January 2023

You just read:

Morocco Condemns Swedish Extremists' Acts of Burning Holy Qur'an - MFA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.