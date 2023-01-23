Tobias Menne is appointed to the advisory board of crop.zone

/EIN News/ -- AACHEN, Germany, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- crop.zone, the specialist for herbicide-free siccation, continues to focus on new partnerships and cooperations. With Tobias Menne as a new member of the advisory board, the company has now gained an important expert in this field. In the long term, the crop.zone strategy is to be expanded and further improved by the competencies and the comprehensive network of the 46-year-old.

Tobias Menne recently set up the SmartFarming joint venture between BASF and BOSCH and led it on the supervisory board. He now contributes this expertise to the crop.zone supervisory board in establishing new partnerships. This is an essential lever in managing the company and shaping a strategy to successfully bring crop.zone's hybrid herbicide technology to market. The board works closely with the leadership team to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

"Without system breakers in weed management, farmers will not be able to grow sustainably. Digitalisation and sustainability are indispensable nowadays." - Menne

In order to make the transition to a new technology accessible to farmers, new business models will emerge between farmers, agricultural machinery manufacturers and technology providers such as crop.zone. As an expert in digital solutions in agriculture, Tobias Menne brings his experience in creating outcome-oriented business models between agricultural retailers and crop protection manufacturers to the table here. "Without system breakers in weed management, farmers will not be able to grow sustainably. Digitalisation and sustainability are indispensable nowadays," explains Tobias Menne. Dirk Vandenhirtz, CEO of crop.zone, is looking forward to the support of Tobias Menne: "New partnerships are of high relevance to establish new innovative solutions and ultimately to advance the agricultural machinery industry and make it fit for the future."

Tobias Menne started his professional career in 2003 at Bayer as Managing Director for Bulgaria and Managing Director for Ukraine. He then worked in various management positions at Mriya Agro Holding (Switzerland), Bayer, BASF, xarvio® Digital Farming Solutions. Since January 2023, he is Chief Commercial Officer at constellr, a manufacturer of aerospace components.

Tobias Menne studied Digitalisation & Future of Industry at Singularity University in San Francisco and Strategy and Agricultural Economics at Harvard Business School. He completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Bradford with a focus on marketing and finance.

